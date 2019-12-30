News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tullamore parish apologises for Facebook post claiming IVF 'incompatible with Catholic faith'

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 06:59 PM

A Catholic parish in the Midlands has apologised for the hurt it caused with a Facebook post which said that IVF treatment was "totally incompatible" with its faith.

The post read: “The process of IVF damages embryonic stem cells and thus life and is therefore completely, clearly and totally incompatible with our Catholic faith. For all believers in God, all life is sacred at all times.”

Tullamore parish apologises for Facebook post claiming IVF 'incompatible with Catholic faith'

The post has since been removed.

A statement from the parish this evening said: “A post published on the Tullamore Parish Facebook page on Christmas Eve concerning IVF has caused great distress to many members of our parish community and beyond. For hurt caused we apologise.

“Matters concerning fertility are sacred and sensitive, and all children are cherished and God-given, this is the essence of the Christmas message.

The parish understands the great suffering experienced by mothers and fathers who long for a child.

"At this time, we offer our pastoral and prayerful support to all parents and expectant parents.”

Earlier today, the Health Minister Simon Harris commented on the controversial post, saying: “I think the comments were unfortunate, insensitive and hurtful.”

He added that the “idea that any Christian would find (IVF) objectionable is something that I’ll never understand or comprehend”.

READ MORE

Minister believes Slaintecare reforms will be completed before 2030

More on this topic

Victims welcome abolition of Vatican sex abuse secrecy rulesVictims welcome abolition of Vatican sex abuse secrecy rules

Dublin Archdiocese to take communion preparations out of schoolsDublin Archdiocese to take communion preparations out of schools

Bishop calls for state investment after Midlands job lossesBishop calls for state investment after Midlands job losses

Mary McAleese calls on Catholic Church to allow permanent women deaconsMary McAleese calls on Catholic Church to allow permanent women deacons


religionIVFCatholic ChurchTullamoreTOPIC: Catholic Church

More in this Section

Circumstances surrounding deaths of several people accused by IRA of being informers are publishedCircumstances surrounding deaths of several people accused by IRA of being informers are published

Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021

Taoiseach visits ancestral village in IndiaTaoiseach visits ancestral village in India

Appeal for information following alleged sexual assault of woman on Christmas EveAppeal for information following alleged sexual assault of woman on Christmas Eve


Lifestyle

Child actor Roman Griffin Davis is already up for awards for his role in Nazi-era satire JoJo Rabbit, writes Esther McCarthyHitler as your imaginary friend: New satire takes a different look at Nazi Germany

Fancy a new patio, bed or border, or maybe it’s time to make that veg plot a reality? Hannah Stephenson offers design ideas to help get you started.Want to redesign your garden for 2020? Here’s how to give it a go yourself

A top tip from Tracey is to pick out one key piece which makes a statement. It could be a sofa, or even a vase on a coffee table. Don’t have several key pieces.Happy shopping: how to crack the January sales code

Beauty resolutions take tenacity, deep breathing, and sometimes a little stardust.From lazers to lashes: Some of the top beauty resolutions for 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »