Tuam mother and baby home site to be fully excavated and examined

The site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway, is to be fully excavated and forensically examined.

The government decided a full excavation was the best way forward at its cabinet meeting this morning.

A forensic examination will aim to identify the remains of all children buried at the site.

Arrangements for reburial or memorialisation of those children will then be arranged.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says every reasonable effort will be made to locate and recover the remains of all children buried in Tuam and her Department will lead the process.

Minister @KZapponeTD announces a “phased approach” to the forensic excavation of the remains of the children who died in Tuam Mother and Baby Home #iestaff via @Elaine_Loughlin pic.twitter.com/7DGdNxxoKD— Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) October 23, 2018

Digital Desk