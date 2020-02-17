News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Trust in government, media and NGOs not trusted, report finds

Trust in government, media and NGOs not trusted, report finds
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 09:12 AM

Most Irish people distrust government, NGOs, the media and business.

The new 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer also reveals more and more Irish people are pessimistic about their economic prospects.

Just 37% believe they and their families will be better off in five years' time, compared to 47% last year.

Managing Director of Edelman Ireland, Joe Carmody says there is less trust despite economic improvement:

"At a time of strong economic growth, trust in the key institutions of government, business, media and NGOs should be surfing high on our current wave of prosperity - that is not the case.

"None of those institutions are trusted and in fact, trust levels in Ireland are close to the bottom of 28 countries that we studied globally," Mr Carmody added.

The report also showed that just over half of Irish people believe capitalism in its current form, is doing more harm than good.

More on this topic

Caroline Flack, EU trade talks and Storm Dennis dominate the Monday papers in the UKCaroline Flack, EU trade talks and Storm Dennis dominate the Monday papers in the UK

'I’m gay, I’m proud, and I love my incredible wife' - Phillip Schofield dominates UK front pages'I’m gay, I’m proud, and I love my incredible wife' - Phillip Schofield dominates UK front pages

'A freed terrorist strikes again' - London knife attack dominates UK front pages'A freed terrorist strikes again' - London knife attack dominates UK front pages

Majella Gallagher assumes lead role with Examiner GroupMajella Gallagher assumes lead role with Examiner Group


TOPIC: Media news

More in this Section

'One in a million': Ghost ship from African coast washes up on rocks in Cork'One in a million': Ghost ship from African coast washes up on rocks in Cork

Storm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in KilkennyStorm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in Kilkenny

Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wicklow womanGardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wicklow woman

'If I had a euro for every time I've been called the 'c word' in the last month...''If I had a euro for every time I've been called the 'c word' in the last month...'


Lifestyle

When Marisa Murphy went to play as a teenager on Dinish Island, she could still see the flowers growing among the ruins in her grandmother’Islands of Ireland: Barely inhabitated Dinish became an industrial zone

MAC make-up artist Lucy Bridge shares her tips backstage at Roland Mouret.How to create the perfect matte red lip, according to a backstage beauty expert

New trends include chunky heeled boots, silver belts and lots of plaid from the British designer.Victoria Beckham got ‘rebellious’ for her new collection – as David and family watched on

When horses were shown photographs of angry human faces, their hearts speeded up.Jackass penguin talk is similar to humans

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »