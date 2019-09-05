News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Trump says he had no role in Pence staying at his Irish resort

Trump says he had no role in Pence staying at his Irish resort
By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 06:49 AM

US President Donald Trump has said he had nothing to do with Vice President Mike Pence staying at his resort in Ireland or with attorney general William Barr booking a ballroom at his Washington hotel for a party.

“People like my product,” Mr Trump said. “What can I tell you? I can’t help it.”

The decision to stay at the Trump property was made at the president's 'suggestion'

Democrats and good-government watchdogs say such moves enrich Mr Trump at taxpayer expense. Congressional Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office released a statement on Wednesday night calling Trump properties “a cesspool of corruption, a black hole for taxpayers’ money, an exploiter of immigrant labour and a national security threat.”

The vice president stayed at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare when he visited Ireland this week.

Marc Short, Mr Pence’s chief of staff, told reporters on Tuesday that the decision to stay at the Trump property was made at the president’s “suggestion.”

A spokesman for the vice president later said that staying at the Trump hotel was based solely on a decision by the vice president’s office and the requirement of finding accommodations near Mr  Pence’s ancestral hometown that could satisfy official meetings on both coasts of Ireland.

The vice president’s family stayed at the same resort in 2013 prior to the Trump Organisation’s acquisition of the property. The statement emphasised that Mr Trump did not direct the vice president’s office to stay at the resort.

Mr Trump, for his part, told reporters that he never spoke to Mr Pence about staying at the property.

“I don’t suggest anything,” he said.

Nor, Mr Trump said, did he make a recommendation for Mr Barr to book a ballroom in Mr Trump’s hotel for his annual party.

“I have a lot of hotels all over the place and people use them because they’re the best,” Mr Trump said. “I mean, they’re the best.”

Mr Trump’s hotel near the White House has been a magnet for lobbyists and foreign interests in recent years.

READ MORE

Dublin shooting victim known to Gardaí who are investigating link to March murder

- Press Association

More on this topic

US Vice President Mike Pence's departure from Shannon forces flight to divert to Cork AirportUS Vice President Mike Pence's departure from Shannon forces flight to divert to Cork Airport

Mike Pence fans make long journey from Laois to Clare to see ‘lovely man’Mike Pence fans make long journey from Laois to Clare to see ‘lovely man’

Pence's welcome to Ireland thaws as he throws support behind Boris and BrexitPence's welcome to Ireland thaws as he throws support behind Boris and Brexit

Doonbeg village locked down ahead of Pence family functionDoonbeg village locked down ahead of Pence family function

Donald TrumpIrelandMike PenceTOPIC: Mike Pence visit

More in this Section

No winner of Lotto jackpotNo winner of Lotto jackpot

Man dies following Co Down road crashMan dies following Co Down road crash

Agriculture Committee calls for retailers to be included in beef talksAgriculture Committee calls for retailers to be included in beef talks

Barnier pulls out of Belfast appearance as Brexit negotiations continueBarnier pulls out of Belfast appearance as Brexit negotiations continue


Lifestyle

Vermont-born singer-songwriter Sam Amidon will be in Cork next week to performing his tribute to Harry Smith and “his wild and woolly Anthology of American Folk Music”. The gig takes place at Live St Luke’s as part of the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival on Sunday, Sept 15, at 5.30pm.A Question of taste: Sam Amidon

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »