Trump duty sees case delayed again

A Cork man accused of burglary was not inclined to accept that he should have his trial delayed because the prosecuting guard was absent from court due to the visit by Donald Trump.

“I don’t see why it shouldn’t be thrown out,” Brendan Colohan said at Cork District Court.

Mr Colohan, of Apartment 2, 10 Frankfield Terrace, Douglas, Cork, was charged with burglary at Cathedral St, Cork, on August 21, 2017, and the case was listed for trial yesterday. Inspector James Hallahan said that due to the visit of US president, the prosecuting garda had to be put on another duty and was not available to come to court.

Judge Con O’Leary said all the witnesses in the case appeared to have been notified not to attend, except for the defendant. Mr Coholan, who was represented by solicitor Michael Quinlan, decided to speak up for himself.

Shouldn’t it be thrown out? This is the fifth time I was in court for this. If I wasn’t here there’d be a bench warrant for me. It is going on nearly two years. I am off drugs. I have done everything I was supposed to do.

Judge O’Leary said it would be very embarrassing for the country if there was any injury to Mr Trump when he was in Ireland.

Coholan replied: “Is that my problem? I’ve been here five times. I don’t see why it shouldn’t be thrown out.”

Judge O’Leary said: “Life is unfair.”

The defendant said: “Life is unfair? Is that what you said?”

Judge O’Leary replied that it was. The defendant then made further remarks under his breath as the case was adjourned until September 10, peremptorily against the State.

Judge O’Leary asked Mr Quinlan if he could note on the file that the defendant was aggrieved. The defence solicitor replied: “You certainly can.”