Trump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last year

A Garda on duty during US President Donald Trump's visit to Ireland last year.
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 03:53 PM

One Garda last year received €55,086 in overtime payments, new figures show.

According to figures released by the Gardaí in response to a Freedom of Information request, three members of the force last year each received overtime payments of more than €50,000.

The top overtime earning Garda was only one of two rank-and-file Garda members in the top 10 with the remainder made up of two inspectors and six sergeants.

The figures show that one inspector received €54,437 in overtime with a second inspector the only other member to receive over €50,000 in overtime at €51,696.

The top overtime earning Garda sergeant received €49,549 in overtime payments.

The top 10 overtime earners shared just short of €500,000 in overtime payment last year boosted by members’ participation in the policing operations for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The total spend by Gardaí - including overtime payments - for the two visits last year came to €13.67m.

The spend by the State in overtime, accommodation, catering and payments to third parties amounted to €11.3m for the Trump visit last June and €2.37m for the Pence visit in September.

Underlining the scale of the security operation for the Trump visit, 3,820 gardaí received overtime payments in connection with the Trump visit - around 27% of the then overall strength of the Garda force of 14,251.

The size of the operation resulted in an overtime payout of €7.489m to gardaí.

The top-earning Garda member from the Trump operation received €12,915 in overtime payments.

Garda figures show that last year €105.9m was paid out in overtime on a divisional basis with the greatest drain on Garda overtime in the capital where €37.4m was spent on overtime.

Concerning the top 10 overtime earners last year, the Garda FOI unit has declined to identify the Garda division in which they are based.

The unit states that “due to the small number of individuals outlined in the record, the release of the details of the Garda divisions concerns used in conjunction with the rank could identify and thereby disclose the overtime earnings of the individuals concerned”.

Speaking recently on overtime pay to rank-and-file members, General Secretary of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), Pat Ennis said: “Most GRA members make less than €1,000 a year in overtime.

He said: “Only a small proportion – about 12% – of our members get significant extra pay from overtime.”

Mr Ennis stated that a continued need for overtime “is clearly indicative of under-resourcing. Ideally in circumstances where there is ongoing need, the staffing level should be increased to address the shortfall.

“Around 25% of the Garda overtime budget is for pre-tour briefings.

“This is a predictable cost and should therefore not be considered part of the overtime budget. It is a payment at an overtime rate, not overtime in itself.”

gardaiTOPIC: Gardai

