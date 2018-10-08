Home»Breaking News»ireland

Troubles investigations’ five-year timeframe ‘may not be achieved’

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 05:33 PM

It may not be possible to properly investigate and review Northern Ireland’s violent past within five years, prosecutors said.

The timeframe was suggested in the Government’s draft proposals for a new Historical Investigations Unit (HIU) legacy body to seek opportunities for fresh prosecutions.

The experience of the PPS would indicate that this timeframe may not be achievable

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said the current system was not working and highlighted the amount of resources required and whether enough staff could be recruited.

It said: “The experience of the PPS would indicate that this timeframe may not be achievable.

“It is important to recognise that the process of taking decisions as to prosecution and conducting cases (and potentially appeals and re-trials) is one that could continue for a number of years after the HIU submits its final report to the PPS.

“It is essential that the PPS continues to receive the investigatory support required to conduct any such proceedings and that the funding window is sufficiently long to cater for this reality.”

The draft Bill published by Karen Bradley’s Northern Ireland Office provides for an initial investigatory phase of five years, which can be subject to one year extensions.

The PPS said current processes were “disjointed” and institutions insufficiently funded to deliver within acceptable timeframes.

“It is clear that the current system is not working in the sense that there are large backlogs of cases that have developed within the relevant investigating agencies that cannot be progressed in satisfaction of the legal obligations that apply.

“Whilst the investigative ‘bottlenecks’ have acted as somewhat of a buffer for the PPS, our current legacy caseload is putting extreme pressure on our existing resources and undoubtedly impacting upon our ability to expeditiously progress both legacy cases and other serious and complex casework simultaneously.

Northern Ireland is a small jurisdiction and the pool of criminal lawyers with the necessary experience to undertake this type of work is limited

“The receipt of further complex legacy cases (including separately funded and resourced investigations such as Operation Kenova and Operation Klina) will, in the absence of additional resources, only exacerbate the current position.”

It said legacy resources should be made available as soon as possible.

“Northern Ireland is a small jurisdiction and the pool of criminal lawyers with the necessary experience to undertake this type of work is limited.

“If legislation is brought forward to create an HIU the PPS will be considering a range of options in terms of recruitment which may include trying to attract experienced lawyers from outside the jurisdiction and the development of training programmes.

“At this stage the extent to which the PPS can be successful in doing so is unclear.

“It is imperative that any future impact assessment of the delivery of new institutions gives careful consideration to the consequences for the PPS having regard to the case volumes that fall, or may fall, within their remit.”

The NIO’s consultation on addressing the legacy of the past closed on Friday.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Historical Investigations UnitHIUKaren BradleyPublic Prosecution ServiceTroubles

Related Articles

Church leaders call for trust as bid for fresh Stormont talks considered

Symmetry of history offers a NI warning

Fight for civil rights 50 years ago changed the North forever

Police officers urge Government to scrap ‘unfair’ N Ireland legacy proposals

More in this Section

Gardaí seek help locating missing 47-year-old from Dublin

Revenue officers discover two separate oil laundering plants in Co Louth

Girl, 14, seriously injured after firework incident in Cork

'We will miss Emma beyond words' says Mhic Mhathúna family


Breaking Stories

As the UN calls for new global warming limit: 6 ways to reduce your carbon footprint when you travel

6 surprising ways to relieve the agonising pain of toothache

When will your veg be ready? Follow our guide to harvesting

People are not happy about Melania Trump’s outfits on her African tour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »