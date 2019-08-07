Trolley watch figures show 541 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

541 patients are waiting for beds in hospitals around Ireland.

The trolley watch figures, released by the INMO, found 390 are waiting in the emergency department, while 151 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit hospital today with 70 patients waiting on beds.

The number is up on yesterday's figure, which stood at 476.

Limerick was again with the worst hit hospital. 62 patients were recorded as waiting for beds yesterday.

The worst hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick - 70

Cork University Hospital - 68

South Tipperary General Hospital - 45

The trolley watch figures see the INMO count the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.