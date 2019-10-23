News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trolley watch figure rises above 550

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 10:36 AM

There are more than 550 patients waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch there are 551 waiting to be admitted into hospitals.

Of those, 383 are waiting in emergency departments, while 168 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are University Hospital Limerick with 75 awaiting beds while there are 51 people waiting at University Hospital Galway.

Cork University Hospital has 39 patients awaiting beds and the Mater University Hospital in Dublin has 36.

Boy, 11, whose service dog won award now fighting cancer

hospitalsovercrowdingTrolley WatchINMOTOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

