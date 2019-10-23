Trolley watch figure rises above 550

There are more than 550 patients waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch there are 551 waiting to be admitted into hospitals.

Of those, 383 are waiting in emergency departments, while 168 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are University Hospital Limerick with 75 awaiting beds while there are 51 people waiting at University Hospital Galway.

Cork University Hospital has 39 patients awaiting beds and the Mater University Hospital in Dublin has 36.