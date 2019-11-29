Trolley numbers for 2019 highest since records began, union claims

This year has seen the highest number of patients on trolleys in any year since records began, according to a leading nursing union.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said today that 108,364 people have gone without beds in 2019 so far – breaking 2018’s record high of 108,227, with a full month left to go in the year.

The union has written to the Health and Safety Authority and the Health Information and Quality Authority, seeking their intervention as it warns services have reached breaking point, invoking health and safety laws for staff.

The trolley figures count patients who are admitted to hospital but do not have a bed.

They are typically left on trolleys lined up in corridors or on chairs.

The INMO, which staged a historic strike this year in a row over pay and conditions, is calling for extra staffing and an increase in hospital, home care, and community capacity to deal with the problem.

The union said that in 2019 so far, the worst-affected hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick: 12,810

Cork University Hospital: 10,136

University Hospital Galway: 7,409

South Tipperary General Hospital: 6,383

University Hospital Waterford: 5,875