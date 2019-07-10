News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trolley crisis: Public urged to stay away Limerick Emergency Department 'unless absolutely necessary'

University Hospital Limerick
By David Raleigh
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 12:45 PM

The University of Limerick Hospitals Group appealed this Wednesday to the public to stay away from the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), “unless absolutely necessary”, due to patient overcrowding at the accident and emergency unit.

The UL Hospital’s Group said UHL is “currently managing high volumes of patients that have arisen due to a busy weekend in the ED”.

An “increased number of delayed discharges across the Group” is also adding to pressures on the hospital, a spokesman said.

“A total of 232 patients attended the ED from 8am on Tuesday to 8am this morning,” the spokesman added.

As 451 admitted patients waited for beds in hospitals across the country this Wednesday, UHL was this morning the most overcrowded hospital with 78 patients on trolleys in the ED and on wards.

There were 46 patients on trolleys in Cork University Hospital and 36 on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford, according to figures released by the INMO.

On a day last April, nurses recorded a record high of 92 patients on trolleys at UHL.

78 patients waiting for beds in University Hospital Limerick, 451 nationwide

Responding to the present overcrowding pressures on the hospital, a spokesman stated UHL “apologises any inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who have experienced long wait times in the ED”.

We would like to reassure patients and their families that we are working to alleviate the situation. We also acknowledge the work of our staff and thank them for their continued dedication and commitment to patient care.

“We are urging people to please consider all their care options at this time and not to attend the Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary. It is important that we keep the ED for emergencies only and we encourage the public to do so.”

People in the region are advised that local injury units are operating for “appropriate injuries” at St John’s Hospital, Limerick, Ennis, Co Clare, and Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

“Injury Units treat broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns and save long waiting times. Injury Units are open in Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals from 8am to 8pm every day and 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday at St. John's Hospital,” the statement added.

“Others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit the following day if required.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

UHL’s €25 million emergency department has been consistently overcrowded since it opened in June 2017. It is the only 24-hour operating ED in the mid-west region following the closure of 24-hour emergency hospital services in Ennis and Nenagh, and it serves a catchment area of some 400,000 people between Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and parts of north Cork.

The Government has allocated €2 million for enabling works for a proposed €19.5 million temporary 60-bed inpatient block at UHL. The government has yet to sign off on funding for a proposed permanent 96-bed unit at the UHL.

Here is what you will be asked in the next Census

