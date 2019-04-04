Trolley crisis 'is avoidable' says Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil has claimed the trolley crisis is a symptom of a sick health system.

It comes as the INMO yesterday recorded 81 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick - the highest ever daily figure for a single hospital.

The party's health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly says we cannot wait for the problem to get any worse.

"It's completely unacceptable and critically it is avoidable," said Mr Donnelly.

"A lack of Government action is allowing this, not just to happen, but to get worse and worse.

"What we want to see is action and resolution to protect the patients and to protect the clinicians who are trying their very best to provide a service in these completely unacceptable conditions."

Stephen Donnelly

Yesterday, a Tipperary grandmother spoke out about her 24-hour ordeal lying on a trolley overnight in a corridor in University Hospital Limerick emergency department.

"People are looking for somewhere to sit down. I’m in since 3pm yesterday. I got a trolley at 3am this morning," said 68-year-old Marie Gleeson.

However, the chief clinical director of University of Limerick Hospital - Professor Paul Burke - yesterday disputed the claims of the INMO about the number of patients on trolleys in the hospital today.

Meanwhile, last night the INMO has recommended that their members accept proposals aimed at resolving their recent strike.