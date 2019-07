Over 450 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning.

According to the INMO, today's number is 456 - an increase of over 100 on yesterday's number.

It is the highest number of patients on trolleys so far this month - and the third highest since the start of June.

There are 339 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 117 are in wards elsewhere in the country's hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick– 70

Cork University Hospital - 60

University Hospital Waterford – 30

University Hospital Galway - 30