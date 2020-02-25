News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Attacks on female human rights activists are on the rise with 137 women targeted last year. File picture.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Trócaire launch their 2020 Lenten campaign today and are focusing on supporting and defending women in the developing world.

Paired with the launch of this campaign is Trócaire's new report titled 'Women Taking the Lead: Defending Human Rights and the Environment'.

The paper explores how women are disproportionately impacted by climate change and the abuse of human rights by corporations.

The study shows that disasters resulting from climate change are estimated to kill 14 times more women than men.

It also found that attacks on female human rights activists are on the rise with 137 women attacked last year.

Bertita Zúñiga Cáceres, daughter of murdered Honduran activist Berta Cáceres, attended the launch yesterday in Stormont, Belfast.

Trócaire CEO Caoimhe DeBarra said that Irish people can help women facing these issues by supporting the charity's lenten campaign.

"This year we want to draw attention to the fact that climate change and private sector corporation violations are having such an awful impact on people.

"But also that these issues can be addressed with the support of Irish people by supporting Trocaire's lenten campaign.

Literally with your support we have saved the lives of thousands of people and improved the lives of many many millions.

"So people should be very proud of this contribution," she said.

Lifestyle

