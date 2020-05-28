News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Triple murder-accused Deirdre Morley unable to come to court for sixth time

Triple murder-accused Deirdre Morley unable to come to court for sixth time
Deirdre Morley
By Tom Tuite
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 03:14 PM

A woman accused of murdering her three young children at their home in Dublin was unable to come to court again as her case was adjourned for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The bodies of Deirdre Morley's sons Conor (9) and Darragh (7), and her daughter Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle, just before 8pm on January 24 last.

Ms Morley, 43, was remanded in custody by Dublin District Court on January 29, with an order that she would receive a psychiatric assessment while in prison custody. The district court had heard she has been in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) since her first hearing.

Ms Morley, a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, in Dublin, was charged with three counts of murder.

A sick note was furnished to Judge John Hughes who adjourned the case in her absence until June 10 next.

She had not been able to attend court on five previous dates.

Last month her solicitor told the court there was a doctor’s report stating “my client has been deemed fit to plead and the matter will go through the normal procedure”.

The District Court cannot grant bail in a murder case.

Ms Morley was found by a taxi driver near her house shortly before the children’s bodies were discovered. She was treated for a number of days at Tallaght University Hospital before she was charged.

The children’s father Andrew McGinley arrived home at the same time that gardaí and paramedics reached the house. When they went inside, they found the three children dead.

A note had been left to urge whoever came through the door of the family home not to proceed any further but to call gardaí instead.

“She made no reply in response to each of the charges and was handed a copy of charge,” Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny had said at Ms Morley’s first hearing on January 29 last, five days after the deaths of her children.

READ MORE

HSE gets court orders to hospitalise man living in 'appalling squalor' and at risk of dying from sepsis

More on this topic

Judge finds Kinahan gang trafficks drugs and weapons on 'international scale' as he jails 'foot-soldier' Mark CapperJudge finds Kinahan gang trafficks drugs and weapons on 'international scale' as he jails 'foot-soldier' Mark Capper

HSE gets court orders to hospitalise man living in 'appalling squalor' and at risk of dying from sepsisHSE gets court orders to hospitalise man living in 'appalling squalor' and at risk of dying from sepsis

Second-hand clothing business in Cork ‘used as front for drug distribution’Second-hand clothing business in Cork ‘used as front for drug distribution’

Judge orders property fund to pay costs of dispute with Dublin furniture firm over warehouse accessJudge orders property fund to pay costs of dispute with Dublin furniture firm over warehouse access


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Covid-19 Locator Form mandatory for overseas arrivals from todayCovid-19 Locator Form mandatory for overseas arrivals from today

Second-hand clothing business in Cork ‘used as front for drug distribution’Second-hand clothing business in Cork ‘used as front for drug distribution’

Holohan ‘little bit worried’ about rise in ICU admissionsHolohan ‘little bit worried’ about rise in ICU admissions

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...


Lifestyle

Some days you’ve got to make your own sunshine, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Escape from lockdown loungewear with these creative closet options

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

We are all slowing our pace and appreciating the wonders around us, says Peter DowdallMagical maple holds us spellbound

Sustainable gardening tips and a fascinating documentary are among the offerings on your TV todayThursday TV Highlights: A Prime Time look at how schools will cope in the Covid era features in today's TV picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »