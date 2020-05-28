Triple murder-accused Deirdre Morley unable to come to court for sixth time

A woman accused of murdering her three young children at their home in Dublin was unable to come to court again as her case was adjourned for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The bodies of Deirdre Morley's sons Conor (9) and Darragh (7), and her daughter Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle, just before 8pm on January 24 last.

Ms Morley, 43, was remanded in custody by Dublin District Court on January 29, with an order that she would receive a psychiatric assessment while in prison custody. The district court had heard she has been in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) since her first hearing.

Ms Morley, a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, in Dublin, was charged with three counts of murder.

A sick note was furnished to Judge John Hughes who adjourned the case in her absence until June 10 next.

She had not been able to attend court on five previous dates.

Last month her solicitor told the court there was a doctor’s report stating “my client has been deemed fit to plead and the matter will go through the normal procedure”.

The District Court cannot grant bail in a murder case.

Ms Morley was found by a taxi driver near her house shortly before the children’s bodies were discovered. She was treated for a number of days at Tallaght University Hospital before she was charged.

The children’s father Andrew McGinley arrived home at the same time that gardaí and paramedics reached the house. When they went inside, they found the three children dead.

A note had been left to urge whoever came through the door of the family home not to proceed any further but to call gardaí instead.

“She made no reply in response to each of the charges and was handed a copy of charge,” Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny had said at Ms Morley’s first hearing on January 29 last, five days after the deaths of her children.