Trio accused of robbing phone and wallet during violent attack in Cork City

Three men were arrested and charged with robbing a young man of a phone and wallet in a violent attack on Pouladuff Rd, Cork City, last December.

The alleged incident occurred on December 7, 2019, with the man extensively injured and robbed of an iPhone 7 and wallet containing cards and ID.

Garda Lorna Healy arrested Colin Costello, aged 23, with an address at 83 Fr Dominic Rd, Ballyphehane, Cork.

Costello replied, “I am sorry”, to the charge when cautioned.

Garda Healy testified that there was no objection to bail being granted to Mr Costello but on strict conditions. He was required to reside at the address on Fr Dominic Rd, keep a curfew to be home each night between 10pm and 6am, abstain from intoxicants, and have no contact directly or indirectly with the other defendants in the case. He was also required to be of good behaviour and keep the peace.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, the case was adjourned until September 8 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Kevin Hastings arrested 24-year-old Manuel Ulian, of 14 Croaghtamore Gardens, Pouladuff Rd. Garda Hastings said he made no reply to the charge when cautioned.

Garda Hastings said conditions were required for Mr Ulian to be remanded on bail. He was required to reside at home, keep a 10pm-6am curfew, sign on daily at the Bridewell Garda Station, have no contact with his co-accused, hand over his passport to gardaí, and undertake not to apply for new travel documents and to be of good behaviour and keep the peace.

Eddie Burke, who represented the three accused, said the defendant had already given his passport to gardaí.

Mr Ulian’s case was also adjourned to September 8.

The third man accused of robbery was Kamil Rotersdejn, aged 18, of 34 Leeside Apartments, Bachelors Quay, Cork, who was arrested by Garda Muireann Fleming. As well as the Pouladuff robbery charge, he is additionally accused of stealing an iPhone 11 Pro Max 64, valued at €1,300 at Eir's store on St Patrick St, on January 14. He made no reply to the charges.

Garda Fleming said there was no objection to bail but conditions were required. In effect, those conditions were the same as those applying in the case against his co-accused, Mr Ulian.

Judge Olann Kelleher reminded the defendants that having no contact included not communicating by social media.