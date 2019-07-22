News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Trinity student was 'taking selfies in the sunshine' before fatal fall at Cliffs of Moher, inquest hears

Trinity student was 'taking selfies in the sunshine' before fatal fall at Cliffs of Moher, inquest hears
The late Anand Goel
By Gordon Deegan
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 05:55 PM

A German couple saw a Trinity College Dublin (TCD) student take "lots of selfies" at the cliff edge moments before he fell to his death at the Cliffs of Moher in January.

At a coroner’s inquest in Ennis today, Clare County Coroner, Isobel O’Dea returned a verdict of accidental death for Indian national, Anand Goel, 26, at the beauty spot on the Friday afternoon of January 4 last.

Ms O’Dea said: “It is quite clear that Mr Goel was taking selfies in what proved to be a very dangerous place."

She said: “There has been no evidence that there was any intention by him to do self-harm and very much the evidence of all of the witnesses was that Mr Goel was taking selfies in the sunshine before he fell.”

A deposition from German tourist, Nadine Stoeckl said that Mr Goel “was taking selfies, lots of them” at the Cliff edge just after 3pm on the day.

Mr Goel had travelled from Dublin to the Cliffs earlier that day as part of a 'Paddywagon' tour.

Ms Stoeckl was with her boyfriend, Leo Voehringer on the Cliff walk leading to Hag's Head “and we were discussing how dangerous it was where he was sitting”.

Ms Stoeckl said: “He was sitting with his back to the sea and the sun was to the right of him and he was taking selfies straight at him facing the camera with the sea in the background.”

READ MORE

Northern Irish campaigners hail ‘historic’ Westminster vote on abortion and same-sex marriage

In his deposition, Mr Voehringer told the inquest that they were 15 metres away from Mr Goel.

Mr Voehringer said: “The guy was sitting at the edge of the cliffs taking selfies. He was on his own. There was no one around him."

He added: “The cliff edge was around him and he was on a part of the edge that was jutting out.

"We were standing there for around two or three minutes saying how crazy this is.”

Mr Voehringer said: “I told my girlfriend not to look at him anymore - we kept turning around to watch him.”

In her evidence, Ms Stoeckl said: “Myself and my boyfriend were chatting and then I looked around and I saw that the man who had been taking the selfies falling.

She said: “He was about two metres into his fall and his body was in a star shape with hands and legs out. He was falling backwards."

I thought I was seeing things. I turned back to my boyfriend and said ‘now, he fell down’ in German. Leo looked out and saw nothing and said ‘the man is gone’.

“I then heard a scream - I then heard a splash. I was in shock.”

Another tourist, Madeleine John from Victoria, Australia was further away - around 200 metres to 300 metres and told the inquest “I saw a man falling and I heard him screaming about one to two seconds later, I heard a large cracking sound”.

Ms John said: “I turned to two boys next to me -they said they didn’t see anyone but heard a scream and a loud crack and lady on my right heard a loud crack."

She stated: “I stood there for a couple of minutes in disbelief trying to figure out if it was real.”

Ms John walked for 15 to 20 minutes to the visitor centre to raise the alarm while three Irish people that met Ms Stoeckl and Ms Voehringer raised the alarm with the Irish coastguard after the couple told them what they had just seen.

An Irish Coastguard helicopter was up in the air on a training mission nearby and diverted to the Cliffs of Moher to carry out a daring operation to recover Mr Goel’s remains.

File photo of the Cliffs of Moher
File photo of the Cliffs of Moher

In his deposition, winch-man with the Irish Coastguard helicopter, Michael Sandover said that the helicopter detected the remains at the base of the Cliffs through heat signalling technology around 3km north of Hag's Head - the end point of the Cliffs.

This was after witnesses at the top of the Cliffs waved them to the scene.

Mr Sandover told the inquest that removing Mr Goel's body was "at the limit of our capability" but after the Doolin Unit of the Irish Coastguard said that they would be delayed in reaching the scene, Mr Sandover proceeded to winch Mr Goel’s remains from the scene as light was fading.

Mr Sandover said that from the scene he could tell that Mr Goel had died from catastrophic injuries and there was no sign of life.

A post-mortem concluded that Mr Goel had died from severe skull damage consistent with a fall from a height.

No members of Mr Goel's family were present today for the inquest and Ms O'Dea said that they will be notified of the findings of the inquest.

READ MORE

Man, 63, who admitted raping 'vulnerable' woman jailed for five years

More on this topic

Family suggest baby's death highlights 'dichotomy of consultant-led care' between public and private patientsFamily suggest baby's death highlights 'dichotomy of consultant-led care' between public and private patients

Inquest hears of communication issues at hospital as 'perfect and beautiful' baby stillbornInquest hears of communication issues at hospital as 'perfect and beautiful' baby stillborn

Jury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanismJury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanism

Baby suffered fractured skull during delivery, consultant tells inquestBaby suffered fractured skull during delivery, consultant tells inquest

InquestTOPIC: Inquest

More in this Section

Green light for apartments and housing proposal next door to Pat Kenny's homeGreen light for apartments and housing proposal next door to Pat Kenny's home

Campaigner appeals for neighbours to be vigilant after pensioner who died in Cork lay undiscovered for seven monthsCampaigner appeals for neighbours to be vigilant after pensioner who died in Cork lay undiscovered for seven months

Mixed reaction to College Green's pedestrian-only dayMixed reaction to College Green's pedestrian-only day

Airlines paid out €390k in compensation as number of complaints increaseAirlines paid out €390k in compensation as number of complaints increase


Lifestyle

The rain definitely played spoilsport when Mary and David O’Keeffe were married in St Finbarr’s Oratory, Gougane Barra nearly four decades ago. Despite exchanging vows in a church located in one of the most photogenic locations imaginable, you’d never guess it from their wedding album which is filled with indoor shots only.Wedding of the week: ‘They treated us like royalty’

My boyfriend and I get on really well and have a great relationship in general. But he’s become more and more lazy with sex. He lies there and expects me to do all the work.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: My boyfriend has become lazy about sex

Many of us will have experienced that super friendly cat who seems to love being stoked one minute, only to bite or swipe at us the next.How to stroke a cat, according to science

The band frontman has forayed into the world of seaweed with his best friend Dr Craig Rose. Ella Walker finds out more.Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Seaweed ticks all the boxes of sustainability’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »