Trinity looking for alumni to volunteer as mentors as college bids to raise €400m for projects

Trinity College Dublin is seeking alumni to volunteer as mentors and to offer internships to current students.

The appeal comes as the university is also encouraging philanthropic donations from Ireland and overseas.

Trinity College Bursar, Veronica Campbell, revealed the amount of money they are hoping to raise.

Ms Campbell said: "We have an ambition to raise €400m and to inspire 150,000 hours of volunteering from a global Trinity network and really the purpose of this campaign is to strengthen the impact that Trinity, Trinity staff and Trinity students can have both locally and around the world through our research and education and really exciting initiatives that this campaign will support."

Dr Patrick Prendergast told Newstalk Breakfast: “By and large we know what we need the money for, we have some very important projects - the Trinity/St James Cancer Institute for example, the development of our engineering, environment and emerging technologies institute, the development of a new law school, and our business school and of course, very importantly scholarships to bring new generations of staff and students into Trinity College

“What we're trying to do here is to mobilise a community of supporters behind Trinity College through fundraising so it will be donations big and small, as well as, very importantly, volunteering to help with time and expertise.

“Mentoring or offering internships to our students through places of work are very important volunteer activities.

“Many alumni, many graduates are involved in clubs and societies within the college and that's also very important. It's a way of contributing non-financial support, but a very important way to contribute to the university achieving its objectives.”

Dr Prendergast said that private funding and government funding, go hand in hand.

“All universities are getting better at raising philanthropic funding. Of course, Trinity has a reputation around the world, has good experience over the years of inspiring many generations of students, we will want to use that to succeed in our fundraising campaign.”