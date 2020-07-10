Trinity gets record application numbers following success of Normal People

Trinity College Dublin may have benefited from the global success of the TV drama Normal People after the university received a record number of applications.

The 11% increase comes after the college featured prominently in the adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel, which was broadcast internationally in May and June during the CAO "change of mind" period.

Some 40,000 people have applied for a place in September, and there was an increase in the number of applications from the UK.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of students permitted on campus will be limited this academic year, and large lectures will take place online.

Daisy Edgar-Jones played Trinity student Marianne in the hit drama. Picture: Enda Bowe

Dean of undergraduate studies at TCD, Prof Kevin Mitchell, said the show gave a good profile of studying at Trinity.

"[Normal People] painted a really positive picture I think of what being at Trinity is like," he said.

"It focused on social and romantic relationships, but it also showed the educational journey that those students went on.

"There were fantastic scenes in the classroom of discussions and you can see one of the characters, Connell, growing in confidence over the course of his time there. He started out very unsure of himself but then really found his feet and found his voice," Prof Mitchell said.