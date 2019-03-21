Trinity College launch investigation after university newspaper admits secretly recording students

Trinity College Dublin has launched an investigation after a college paper admitted secretly recording students for an article.

There are calls for funding to be pulled from The University Times after it reported the details of an initiation ceremony for an all-male, invite-only, sporting society.

The President of Trinity's Student Union, Shane De Rís, says it could take an independent body to decide what, if any, action should be taken.

The University Times has formally requested that the Board of Trustees of TCDSU convenes the Oversight Board of the newspaper https://t.co/g4IdD6dliS — The University Times (@universitytimes) March 19, 2019

"It will be up to the college to decide if it is breaching college policy and ultimately it might be a case for somebody beyond college to decide if it should or should not have been done," said Mr De Rís.

On Tuesday, a statement released by the newspaper said that it would welcome "a full and fair investigation of our reporting methods by the Oversight Board".