Trinity College launch investigation after university newspaper admits secretly recording students

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 01:34 PM

Trinity College Dublin has launched an investigation after a college paper admitted secretly recording students for an article.

There are calls for funding to be pulled from The University Times after it reported the details of an initiation ceremony for an all-male, invite-only, sporting society.

The President of Trinity's Student Union, Shane De Rís, says it could take an independent body to decide what, if any, action should be taken.

"It will be up to the college to decide if it is breaching college policy and ultimately it might be a case for somebody beyond college to decide if it should or should not have been done," said Mr De Rís.

On Tuesday, a statement released by the newspaper said that it would welcome "a full and fair investigation of our reporting methods by the Oversight Board".

