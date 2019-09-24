Trinity academics oppose plans to change board structure

Senior academics at Ireland’s oldest university, Trinity College Dublin, have railed against plans to reduce their influence on its board of governors, it can be revealed.

In what is being described as a battle between academics and bureaucrats, Provost Paddy Prendergast is facing strong resistance and opposition to plans to reduce the board from 27 members to 15, amid major concerns from academics that the independence of the college is under threat.

According to documents seen by the Irish Examiner, Fellows at the college are vehemently opposed to Government plans to remove the independent and autonomous status of Trinity.

Fellows have warned that the proposed changes would have “grave consequences for the College’s autonomy and identity if the Government’s proposals were to be implemented”.

The specific impact of these changes on the college’s governance was discussed at the board meeting of September 11.

It was reported that the Government, led by Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor, was proposing to radically modify governance of the college within two years.

“The impact of this on the college’s identity would be huge. It was suggested that this was perhaps the biggest challenge to the college’s identity since the merger between UCD and College proposed by Donogh O’Malley in 1967,” documents stated.

“These proposals would probably be implemented within two years; the college board would be reduced to 15 comprising mainly people external to college whereas currently, it comprises 27 people from across the different areas of college (Fellows, non-Fellows, non-academic staff, students; the visitor system would disappear, yet it often prevents unnecessary legal action; there would be a separation of the role of the Chair of the Board from that of the Provost; the college would essentially lose control of its governance and historic identity,” the Provost has been warned.

A memorandum presented to the board on September 11 noted that since the establishment of the Board Review Working Group, the Government has engaged in a consultation process relating to proposed changes in the governance of all the universities as set out in the Universities Act of 1997.

The proposals also seek to amend sections of the Universities Act, 1997, including the reduction in size and change in the composition of the governing authorities of universities.

The memorandum proposed that the Board Review Working Group should “consider the legislative proposals as the first element of their work and to make recommendations to the Trinity Board as appropriate”.

At the board, it was explained to Fellows that two members dissented from the proposal to shrink the board.

In response to the plan, the academics argued that a far more robust and extensive group than that represented by the Board Review Working Group is required to address the Government’s recent proposals.

They argued the membership of the group should include membership of all the stakeholder groups within the college currently represented at the board.

In response to queries, a spokesman for Trinity College confirmed the opposition to the plan.

“One understands it was raised at meetings of the board recently and the plans are being opposed,” he said.