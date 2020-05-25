News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tributes pour in for Irish teen killed in Australia

Cian English
By Sarah Slater
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Tributes have begun pouring in for an Irish teenager killed in Australia over the weekend.

Cian English, 19, originally from Carlow Town but who was living with his family in the Hawthorne area of Brisbane's eastern suburbs suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise.

Three men have been charged with his murder and two of armed robbery on the Gold Coast - 74kms away from Brisbane.

It is the second tragedy to hit the English family as the young man’s grandfather John, who worked in Carlow County Council died last December.

The trio charged with the murder of Cian English had their cases mentioned in court for the first time on Monday.

The accused men, Jason Ryan Knowles, 22, Hayden Paul Kratzmann, 20, and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, 18 - were not required to appear in court on Monday.

Lachlan Soper-Lagas, 18, did not appear via video link in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today when his charges — one count of murder, two counts of armed robbery and two of deprivation of liberty — were briefly mentioned.

Mr Soper-Lagas’ case will be mentioned again tomorrow.

Kratzmann and Knowles's cases were briefly mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court, where they were adjourned for a committal call over in Southport Magistrates Court on August 4.

Police allege the teenager was trying to escape being robbed by the three men at knifepoint, for his clothes and footwear, when he fell to his death. He had been in the Gold Coast with a friend who was also assaulted.

Gold Coast police were called to an apartment complex in Surfers Paradise at around 3.15am on Saturday where Mr English’s body was found at the base of the building.

It was initially thought that the young man had died in a tragic fall but later it emerged that he fell trying to escape the men who had been staying in a unit above his.

The teenager moved to Brisbane around eight years ago with his parents Siobhan Webster and Vincent English and older brother Dylan.

Carlow Town Hurling Club paid tribute to the young man saying, “The committee, members and supporters of Carlow Town Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend it's sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the English and Webster families on the tragic passing of their beloved Cian.


“May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

A local politician, who did not wish to be named said: “Both the Webster and English families are the nicest people and absolutely the salt of the earth. The whole town is devastated for them and I know obviously that the families are heartbroken.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs have said they are aware of the case and stand ready to provide assistance if required to do so.

