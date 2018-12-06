NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Tributes paid to teacher who was stabbed to death in Paris

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 07:32 AM

Tributes are being paid to Dublin man John Dowling who was stabbed to death yesterday in Paris.

The 66-year-old was attacked on the university campus in the west of the city where he had worked as an English teacher for nearly 20 years.

First aid and Police vehicles at the scene the main entrance of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university yesterday. Pic: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Police are trying to establish a motive for the attack.

The fatal attack happened around lunchtime yesterday on the campus of Léonard de Vinci University in the La Defense district.

In a statement, the University said the attacker was a former student who had failed to complete his course.

The French Higher Education Minister has expressed her condolences to Mr Dowling's family.

Police at the scene. Picture: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

The college says everyone is shocked by the violent death of a teacher who was respected and loved by all.

Mr Dowling had been teaching English in the college since 1999 and was thought to be nearing retirement.

Counsellors will be on campus today to help staff and students who are still coming to terms with the tragedy.

Editor of news site 'The Local France' - Ben McPartland - says the whole education sector is in shock.

"This has gone right up to the minister for education, the government, this is a teacher who has been killed on the job," said Mr McPartland.

"The whole education sector is in shock, not just the Irish community, the ex-pat community, the students, the university itself.

"This has gone far and wide. There is real shock and worry about what happened."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

CrimeFranceParis

Related Articles

Two men arrested over shooting of father outside Belfast school

'Are we not human?' - Daughter of convicted paedophile begs people to stop vandalising their home

Gardaí arrest four men on immigration offences

Gardaí have 'played a significant part' in targeting global money mule operations

More in this Section

Supreme Court to hear appeal over Apple data centre in Galway in March

Campaign group pleased with GoFundMe drive to safeguard West Cork woodland walk

Survey claims 82% of Irish drivers will drink over Christmas

Iarnród Éireann to bring in 280 extra train services


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Caoimhe Garvey

Olly Murs muses over life and luck

Eoin Turner: Raising a glass to success

Learning Points: Understanding the root causes of bad behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »