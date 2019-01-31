Tributes paid to priest who died in 'freak accident' involving car

Tributes are being paid to a Co Laois priest who has died after a "freak accident" involving a car.

The incident involving Father John Cummins happened yesterday afternoon outside the parochial house in Abbeyleix.

Bishop Denis Nulty says he was "much loved" and will be a "tremendous loss" to everyone in the parish.





"My thoughts and prayers are with Father John’s loving mother, brothers and sister, his priest colleagues throughout the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin, his team in Faith Development Services and ACCORD, Carlow, and, of course, his many parishioners in Abbeyleix whom he held in his heart so dearly," said Bishop Nulty.

"At this time of profound heartbreak, I also remember his former colleagues at the Institute of Technology, Carlow, and the parishioners of Carlow Cathedral Parish."

Gardaí are investigating.