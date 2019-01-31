NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Tributes paid to priest who died in 'freak accident' involving car

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 11:45 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Tributes are being paid to a Co Laois priest who has died after a "freak accident" involving a car.

The incident involving Father John Cummins happened yesterday afternoon outside the parochial house in Abbeyleix.

Bishop Denis Nulty says he was "much loved" and will be a "tremendous loss" to everyone in the parish.


"My thoughts and prayers are with Father John’s loving mother, brothers and sister, his priest colleagues throughout the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin, his team in Faith Development Services and ACCORD, Carlow, and, of course, his many parishioners in Abbeyleix whom he held in his heart so dearly," said Bishop Nulty.

"At this time of profound heartbreak, I also remember his former colleagues at the Institute of Technology, Carlow, and the parishioners of Carlow Cathedral Parish."

Gardaí are investigating.


KEYWORDS

AccidentGarda

More in this Section

'We still have hope': Family of man missing in Malaysia since New Year's Day

Man not entitled to see records arising from 'unconfirmed' child abuse claims by wife, appeal court rules

House prices to rise by 4%; govt called on to introduce legal right to housing

Women ‘should not have to leave Northern Ireland for abortion’


Lifestyle

Ordinary lives, special people: Writer and actor Marie Jones

A question of taste: Rory Nolan

Interesting body of work coming to Cork

Learning Points: Driving towards equality getting us nowhere fast

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »