News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tributes paid to ‘gentle, innocent’ Nora Quoirin at funeral service

Tributes paid to ‘gentle, innocent’ Nora Quoirin at funeral service
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 02:47 PM

A teenager found dead in a Malaysian jungle after going missing on a family holiday was a gentle and innocent child who gifted others with immeasurable love, her funeral service has heard.

Family and friends of Nora Quoirin gathered in Belfast to say farewell in the church where she was baptised as a baby, St Brigid’s.

The body of the 15-year-old from London was cremated earlier this morning.

Nora was found dead after a 10-day search around the Malaysian jungle resort of Dusun last month.

The teenager – who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and was described by her family as “vulnerable” – disappeared on August 4.

Meabh Quoirin arriving for the funeral mass of her daughter Nora at St Brigid’s Church, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Meabh Quoirin arriving for the funeral mass of her daughter Nora at St Brigid’s Church, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Nora lived in London and was the daughter of French-Irish parents Sebastien and Meabh Quoirin.

The principal celebrant for the funeral service was parish priest Fr Edward O’Donnell, who was joined by Fr Pat Kelly, Nora’s great uncle.

Addressing a packed church, Fr O’Donnell reflected on the girl’s baptism as he told mourners of the joy Nora had brought to her family in her short life.

He described her as “gentle and innocent”.

“Nora was very special, she brought so much joy to Meabh and Sebastien, to her sister, Innes, and to Maurice her brother, and to those of the wider family circle,” he said.

“She, as we all know, depended greatly on others but, Nora in turn gifted others with immeasurable love and joy; before such an ability we can only feel gratitude.

“Today we return to St Brigid’s united in the unspeakable pain of Nora’s tragic death, united too in wordless sympathy for Nora’s family.

The teenager was found dead last month after a 10-day search (Lucy Blackman Trust/PA)
The teenager was found dead last month after a 10-day search (Lucy Blackman Trust/PA)

“I ask myself, as surely you must do: ‘What is the meaning of this terrible pain that has been inflicted on Nora’s family?’

“We have, have we not, found ourselves wondering: if God is good and has for us the love that no human love can match, why then is there such suffering in our world?

“We do not understand, and our stumbling words are so terribly inadequate.”

He added: “We who grieve for Nora hold her memory in love, believing that all the bonds of love and affection which bind us together throughout our lives do not unravel with death.”

He concluded: “Meabh and Sebastien, Innes and Maurice – remember Nora’s love for you, and know that she still loves you, and as you continue to love her, love one another.”

When Nora disappeared from her hotel room her parents raised fears she had been abducted, insisting she would not have wandered off by herself.

However, police in Malaysia said they have so far found no evidence of abduction or kidnapping.

A post-mortem examination revealed Nora died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Nóra Quoirin to be laid to rest in Belfast today Nóra Quoirin to be laid to rest in Belfast today

Funeral of Nora Quoirin to be held in BelfastFuneral of Nora Quoirin to be held in Belfast

Family of Nora Quoirin hope for 'more answers to our many questions' following daughter's deathFamily of Nora Quoirin hope for 'more answers to our many questions' following daughter's death

‘No ruling out of criminal involvement’ in Nóra Quoirin case‘No ruling out of criminal involvement’ in Nóra Quoirin case

Nora QuoirinTOPIC: Nóra Quoirin

More in this Section

Brexit Q&A: The backstop vs a Northern Ireland backstopBrexit Q&A: The backstop vs a Northern Ireland backstop

Community groups and tidy towns organisations facing difficult future due to soaring insurance costsCommunity groups and tidy towns organisations facing difficult future due to soaring insurance costs

Micheál Martin launches attack on 'ineffective' Simon HarrisMicheál Martin launches attack on 'ineffective' Simon Harris

Councillor facing significant legal bill following failed High Court bid to halt ethics inquiryCouncillor facing significant legal bill following failed High Court bid to halt ethics inquiry


Lifestyle

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who is being harassed by an ex and doesn’t know where to turn.Ask a counsellor: ‘A man I dated won’t stop sending me letters – how can I get him to stop?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »