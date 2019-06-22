Tributes paid to charity co-founder who died after stabbing at Spanish holiday resort

Tributes are being paid to a Dublin man after he was stabbed to death at a Spanish holiday resort.

53-year-old John Pender was attacked in an Irish bar in the early hours of yesterday morning while on a family holiday in Fuengirola.

The married father-of-two was the co-founder of the charity Suicide or Survive with his wife, Caroline.

"The Board of Suicide or Survive, its management and staff, and its close-knit family of supporters deeply regret the loss of their beautiful friend and colleague, John Pender, husband of our founder and CEO Caroline McGuigan," the statement said.

"John’s sudden and tragic death has shocked us all and the loss of his huge presence leaves an immense void in our lives.

"We extend our love and support to Caroline, Conor and Amy and the extended family, as they seek to come to terms with this devastating news. Ar dheis De go raibh a ainm."

A 49-year-old British man has been arrested in connection with the incident.