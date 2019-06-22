News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tributes paid to charity co-founder who died after stabbing at Spanish holiday resort

By Denise O’Donoghue
Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 09:07 AM

Tributes are being paid to a Dublin man after he was stabbed to death at a Spanish holiday resort.

53-year-old John Pender was attacked in an Irish bar in the early hours of yesterday morning while on a family holiday in Fuengirola.

The married father-of-two was the co-founder of the charity Suicide or Survive with his wife, Caroline.

In a statement, they say the board, management and staff deeply regret the loss of their friend and colleague.

"The Board of Suicide or Survive, its management and staff, and its close-knit family of supporters deeply regret the loss of their beautiful friend and colleague, John Pender, husband of our founder and CEO Caroline McGuigan," the statement said.

"John’s sudden and tragic death has shocked us all and the loss of his huge presence leaves an immense void in our lives.

"We extend our love and support to Caroline, Conor and Amy and the extended family, as they seek to come to terms with this devastating news. Ar dheis De go raibh a ainm."

A 49-year-old British man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

READ MORE

Kilkenny hospital unsuited to abortions, say medics

More on this topic

Nine dead after aircraft crashes in Hawaii

Pro dating tips from an insider at Tinder

Three workers dead and 18 injured in Cambodia building collapse

A first look inside the new Taco Bell-themed hotel and resort

Spain

More in this Section

Homelessness and health to be discussed at Social Democrats conference

Planning permission granted for 294 apartments in Dublin

Garda ‘assaulted twice during drugs search’

St Patrick’s Day plan to dye River Liffey green


Lifestyle

Versatile youth sold on hip hop’s bling and drug culture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »