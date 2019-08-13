News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tributes paid to 'bright, talented and bubbly' teen who died at Galway Debs

Tributes paid to 'bright, talented and bubbly' teen who died at Galway Debs
Jessica Moore.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 07:07 AM

Tributes are being paid to the young woman who died after a Debs in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Jessica Moore, from Loughrea, was partying with friends in a hotel on Sunday night when she became unwell.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead in Portiuncula University Hospital nearby, and her post-mortem examination takes place today.

Jessica was due to receive her Leaving Cert results in St. Raphael's College in Loughrea this morning.

She had only celebrated her birthday last month.

Local TD Anne Rabbitte has been paying tribute to the teenager and said: "I read some of the commentary that her principal...has already posted that she was bright and talented and bubbly.

"I talked to one or two of the children in my own area who would have known herself and her sister, gorgeous looking kids, beautiful entirely, both inside and out.

"People are really really hurt that such a beautiful young person has lost their life at an early age."

In her death notice on Rip.ie, "the inexpressible grief" of Jessica's "heartbroken" parents Brendan and Catherine is recounted.

The teenager is described as a "cherished and much-loved sister" to her two siblings and will be sadly missed by her family and "many, many friends".

Her funeral is due to take place on Thursday at St Patrick’s Church in Bullaun.

Gardaí say investigations into Jessica's death are ongoing.

Additional reporting by Marita Moloney

READ MORE

Almost 59,000 students to receive Leaving Cert results after major reforms

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for man who helped girls after incident in Co Wexford to come forwardGardaí appeal for man who helped girls after incident in Co Wexford to come forward

'Cherished' teenager, 19, who died at Galway Debs named'Cherished' teenager, 19, who died at Galway Debs named

Gardaí seize over €140k worth of drugs in Limerick raidGardaí seize over €140k worth of drugs in Limerick raid

TD calls for mandatory sentencing following 'cowardly' knife attack on 93-year-oldTD calls for mandatory sentencing following 'cowardly' knife attack on 93-year-old

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Concerns over increased delays in Cervical Check test resultsConcerns over increased delays in Cervical Check test results

Court hears girl, 12, pressured into sex act under threat that images would be posted onlineCourt hears girl, 12, pressured into sex act under threat that images would be posted online

'A night of celebration can turn deadly' - Mum whose son died of alcohol poisoning pleads with Leaving Cert students'A night of celebration can turn deadly' - Mum whose son died of alcohol poisoning pleads with Leaving Cert students

Man dies in collision with truck in CorkMan dies in collision with truck in Cork


Lifestyle

Avoid snacks high in fat, sugar and salt, says Helen O’Callaghan.Quick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar

Making the right choice that will have lasting value when investing in a new set of dining chairs takes planning and consideration of both practical and aesthetic needs, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Let's be seated: Your guide to investing in a new set of dining chairs

Tara Stewart in conversation with Hilary Fennell.This much I know: Tara Stewart

A diehard fan of Home & Away, Megan O’Brien made sure that a stop-off at the soap’s iconic “Summer Bay” set was firmly on the itinerary during her holiday in Australia with her boyfriend Peter Murphy.Wedding of the Week: Summer Bay stroll led to proposal

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »