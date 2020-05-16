Tributes paid to 88 gardaí killed in line of duty

The Justice Minister has paid tribute to the 88 Gardaí who have been killed in the line of duty.

Charlie Flanagan was speaking at a special commemoration ceremony for them in Dublin Castle this afternoon.

The Garda Commissioner, representative bodies and family members also attended.

Mr Flanagan says their bravery will always be remembered.

Min @CharlieFlanagan: “as a State we are protected by the women and men of An Garda Síochána. They work to shield us from harm and protect the vulnerable. They connect our communities. And they can also the ones to break difficult news and support us in moments of intense grief.” pic.twitter.com/BdSUx9bGyb — Department of Justice & Equality (@DeptJusticeIRL) May 16, 2020

“There is a thread that connects all of these men,” he said.

“And that’s the courage and the heroism that they showed. And the memory and the legacy that they leave beyond.

“Each of these 88 men died in the service of the State and in the service of the people of Ireland.

“That is a debt we can never fully repay. But it’s one that we must always remember.”

GARDA MEMORIAL DAY - THE 88 ARE ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS: Today we remembered the names of all 88 Gardaí whom died while on duty. 88 families. 88 lives. #werememberthem pic.twitter.com/EDxNdxzZes— Garda Review (@GardaReview) May 16, 2020

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris paid tribute, saying their bravery will always be remembered:

“Policing is a calling,” he said.

“We are drawn to help others. To protect those who cannot protect themselves. To keep our communities safe. To bring to justice those who would seek to harm others.

“And that is what our 88 fallen gardaí exemplify.

“So while today is a special day for remembering them, they are never far from our minds on any day.”