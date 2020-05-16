News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tributes paid to 88 gardaí killed in line of duty

Tributes paid to 88 gardaí killed in line of duty
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 08:08 PM

The Justice Minister has paid tribute to the 88 Gardaí who have been killed in the line of duty.

Charlie Flanagan was speaking at a special commemoration ceremony for them in Dublin Castle this afternoon.

The Garda Commissioner, representative bodies and family members also attended.

Mr Flanagan says their bravery will always be remembered.

“There is a thread that connects all of these men,” he said.

“And that’s the courage and the heroism that they showed. And the memory and the legacy that they leave beyond.

“Each of these 88 men died in the service of the State and in the service of the people of Ireland.

“That is a debt we can never fully repay. But it’s one that we must always remember.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris paid tribute, saying their bravery will always be remembered:

“Policing is a calling,” he said.

“We are drawn to help others. To protect those who cannot protect themselves. To keep our communities safe. To bring to justice those who would seek to harm others.

“And that is what our 88 fallen gardaí exemplify.

“So while today is a special day for remembering them, they are never far from our minds on any day.”

READ MORE

Covid-19: 15 deaths as confirmed cases fall below 100 for first time since mid-March

More on this topic

Man charged in connection with Dublin robberyMan charged in connection with Dublin robbery

More than €190k worth of drugs seized in Dublin houseMore than €190k worth of drugs seized in Dublin house

Gardaí lost 13 officers to suicide in 3 yearsGardaí lost 13 officers to suicide in 3 years

Policing Authority claims gardaí not meeting public's expectations over detection rates and increased assaultsPolicing Authority claims gardaí not meeting public's expectations over detection rates and increased assaults


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Less than 25% of construction workers expected to return on MondayLess than 25% of construction workers expected to return on Monday

Man charged in connection with Dublin robberyMan charged in connection with Dublin robbery

More than €190k worth of drugs seized in Dublin houseMore than €190k worth of drugs seized in Dublin house

Irish couples flown to Ukraine on surrogate mercy missionIrish couples flown to Ukraine on surrogate mercy mission


Lifestyle

While we continue hunkering down and use the time for interior sprucing up, it’s also an opportunity to consider what we really need and want in our homes, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Pandemic gives us time consider what we really need and want in our homes

The roaring twenties. Perhaps they’ll start in 2021, or 2022.The roaring 20s: The 60s had the mini, and the 70s gave us flares. So what style will define this troubled decade?

THOUGH lockdown is undeniably challenging, former Kilkenny All-Star Tommy Walsh appreciates the benefits.The Shape I'm In: former Kilkenny All-Star Tommy Walsh

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »