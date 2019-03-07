Tributes paid following death of Limerick bodybuilding 'legend'

The world of bodybuilding is in mourning this evening following the sudden death of “legendary” Irish champion bodybuilder, and personal trainer, “Blue” James Shinners.

The nine-times Mr Ireland winner passed away in his native Limerick last night, aged in his late 50s.

Mr Shinners, a qualified nutritionist, had been a vital cog in boxer Bernard Dunne’s backroom machine, when The Dublin Dynamo won the World Super Bantamweight Championship belt, defeating Panamanian champion, Ricardo Cordoba, on March 21, 2009.

Mr Shinners, a native of the St Mary’s parish, in Limerick city, who was livening in Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, had always dreamed of competing in Mr Universe, and eventually earned two top 6th placings in the event.

He had also organised a multitude of white collar boxing charity events around the country; was a respected bodybuilding judge; contest performance coach; and IAAAB (Irish Athletic Boxing Association) coach.

He had also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Amateur Bodybuilding Association (NABBA).

Si Sweeney, a fellow NABBA lifetime member, from Cork, said she was “shocked” to hear of his death.

“I’m terribly sad and shocked to hear of the passing of Irish Bodybuilding Legend Blue James Shinners..Champion Bodybuilder, Coach, Judge, gentleman..an inspiration to so many, will be sadly missed by all,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Lifelong friend, Rich Hawk, also paid tribute: “Very sad news...I knew Blue as we grew up around the corner from each other. I met him most days in the gym and the last time we spoke was yesterday.”

“We talked about old times, the sport as it is now and training and life in general.”

“One of the last things he said in that conversation was to a young Bodybuilder who came into the changing rooms giving him some good advice as always.”

Mr Hawk said Mr Shinners had been “a great champion, legend of the sport and true gentleman”.

Fellow champion bodybuilding Andy Lawley also offering his condolences said the pair had “spent some good times on stage together.”

William Silvart, from Chile, wrote: “The bodybuilding world has lost one of its outstanding champions from this earthly world”.

Mr Shinners’ funeral details have yet to be announced.