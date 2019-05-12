NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Tributes paid after father-of-two dies in paragliding accident in Co Wicklow

Ralph Skora.
By Marita Moloney
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 02:10 PM

Latest: Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a paragliding accident in Co Wicklow.

He has been named as Ralph Skora, 30s, a paragliding enthusiast and married father-of-two.

Mr Skora was out on the Wicklow Mountains yesterday. The alarm was raised when he failed to return to his home in north Dublin.

Following a search by gardaí, Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue, his body was recovered this morning at around 8am in a field at Ballinacor Estate in Wicklow. Wreckage was also found at the scene.

The Irish Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association paid tribute to Mr Skora today and extended their sympathies to his friends and family.

"It is with deep regret we wish to inform all pilots that Ralph Skora died tragically following a paragliding accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. The accident is being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Unit with the assistance of the IHPA. The AAIU will report in due course."

Man, 30s, dies following paragliding accident in Co Wicklow

The body of a man in his 30s has been discovered following an apparent paragliding accident in Co Wicklow.

The man is believed to have been on the Wicklow Mountains yesterday and failed to return to his home in north Dublin.

The alarm was raised and a search was then conducted by gardaí, Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue.

A man's body was discovered at around 8am this morning in a field at Ballinacor Estate, Wicklow. Wreckage was also found at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on the man's remains later this morning.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit has been informed and will launch an investigation into the incident.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in Co Donegal

More on this topic

Three students rescued from base of cliff in Co Kerry

Three men rescued after trawler catches fire off Wicklow coast

Injured walker rescued from mountain ridge in the Comeraghs

Search for woman missing from Inis Oírr stood down after body found

KEYWORDS

ParaglidingWicklowWicklow MountainsGardai

More in this Section

Pharmacy Union welcomes Health Minister's intent to increase investment

No winner of €5m Lotto jackpot

Broadband: People living in rural Ireland ''sick and tired of broken promises'

World's first black hole watch to take place tonight in Dublin


Lifestyle

5 badass female fighters on Instagram to inspire your workout

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Review: The National's I Am Easy To Find is a minor-key delight

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »