Tributes paid after father-of-two dies in paragliding accident in Co Wicklow

Latest: Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a paragliding accident in Co Wicklow.

He has been named as Ralph Skora, 30s, a paragliding enthusiast and married father-of-two.

Mr Skora was out on the Wicklow Mountains yesterday. The alarm was raised when he failed to return to his home in north Dublin.

Following a search by gardaí, Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue, his body was recovered this morning at around 8am in a field at Ballinacor Estate in Wicklow. Wreckage was also found at the scene.

The Irish Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association paid tribute to Mr Skora today and extended their sympathies to his friends and family.

"It is with deep regret we wish to inform all pilots that Ralph Skora died tragically following a paragliding accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. The accident is being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Unit with the assistance of the IHPA. The AAIU will report in due course."

