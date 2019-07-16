News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tributes paid after death of former Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy Byrne

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 09:54 PM

Tributes have been paid after the death of former Drogheda Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy Byrne.

Mr Byrne’s death was confirmed by his son Thomas today.

The TD for Meath East tweeted: “We are absolutely devastated to say that my dad, Tommy Byrne, passed away very peacefully this afternoon in the wonderful care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by us his family.

“Tommy was an absolute legend in soccer, in business and in politics.”

Mr Byrne is survived by his wife Kathleen and their seven adult children Thomas, James, Brendan, Barry, Mary, Kate and Noreen.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin paid tribute, describing the former player-manager of Drogheda United as a “force of nature”.

“Like all my colleagues in Louth and in the parliamentary party I was deeply saddened to learn of Tommy’s fatal illness and of his death earlier today,” he said.

“Tommy was a force of nature in Drogheda life.

“Having given more than 40 years to local business and almost 30 years to local politics before his retirement earlier this year, he truly loved the town. He was Louth and proud.

Micheál Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Micheál Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“That commitment to community life also manifested itself in his sporting career, where he played GAA in the town and enjoyed success as a League of Ireland player with Drogheda United.

“It should be some small comfort to those around him that this love for Drogheda and Co Louth was returned in spades.

“While his illness may have prevented him from bringing quite the same physical energy to the local election campaign earlier this year, I know that his interest in his son James’s campaign burned every bit as brightly and he demanded daily updates on his progress.

“I also know that he was very proud when James secured the seat that he himself had occupied for so long.

“Talking to him following Thomas’s victory in 2016 I was struck by how personally he took each step in Thomas’s career and I know he felt the same for each of his children.

“I also know that his loss will be very deeply felt by Kathleen and the whole family.

“On behalf of the entire Fianna Fáil organisation, I want to offer my sincerest condolences to all of his family and friends and the Fianna Fáil community in Co Louth.

“Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.”

- Press Association

