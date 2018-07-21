Home»Breaking News»ireland

Tribute paid following death of former minister Martin O'Donoghue

Saturday, July 21, 2018

The Fianna Fáil Leader has paid tribute to former minister Martin O'Donoghue, who passed away yesterday.

He died at St Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family.

Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened to learn of his death.

Martin O'Donoghue

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Minister Martin O’Donoghue.

“I knew Martin and he was a true gentleman," he said.

He was a committed public representative who had a long and distinguished career in national politics.

Mr O'Donoghue was elected to the Dáil in 1977, representing the constituency of Dún Laoghaire until 1982.

He was Minister for Economic Planning and Development from 1977 to 1979.

"On my own personal behalf and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation I want to extend my deepest condolences to Martin’s wife Evelyn, children Audrey, Raphael and Tressan and brother Tom," said Mr Martin.

Digital Desk


