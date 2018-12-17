Trial set for man charged with disposing of chainsaw in body in canal murder

By Natasha Reid

A trial date has been set for a man charged with disposing of the chainsaw used by his father to dismember the body of a man his father had murdered.

Paul Wells Junior (aged 33) of Beatty Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare, is charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Paul Wells Snr, by disposing of a chainsaw on January 19th or 20th in 2016 in Co Kildare.

His 50-year-old father of Barnamore Park, Finglas in Dublin was jailed for life last month for murdering Kenneth O'Brien on January 15th or 16th that year.

Wells Snr admitted that, after shooting the 33-year-old father in his back garden, he had dismembered his body and dumped it in the Grand Canal.

Gardaí at the Grand Canal in 2016

Mr Wells Jnr was before the Central Criminal Court today to have a date set for his trial for impeding.

A date was set for November 4, 2019. However, his barrister, Damien Colgan SC told the court that this would be his client’s fourth trial date, with the case not going ahead on previous dates. The case was going on for three years, he added.

“It’s causing him severe stress,” he said, asking if any date was available in June or July for what would be a three-week trial.

“It’s ongoing pressure,” he continued. “He voluntarily went to the Gardaí.”

Mr Justice Michael White explained that there were 11 such cases in his list today.

Kenneth O'Brien

“The best I can do is keep it under strict monitoring and relist it if a date becomes available,” he said. “Give Mr Wells assurances that if I can get it listed earlier, I will. I’m conscious Mr Wells is under pressure.”

Justice White later explained that the Central Criminal Court was hoping to receive an extra judge in the new year.