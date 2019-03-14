Trial into four-month-old Mayo baby's death to take place next year

Criminal proceedings have been instigated in relation to the death of a four-month-old baby from Co. Mayo.

A coroner was told that proceedings are underway with a trial expected to take place in April next year.

Baby Joshua was born on August 30, 2016, and died on January 1, 2017. The infant's address was given as Barley Hill, Bohola, Co. Mayo.

Previously, the inquest heard that a "large volume of medical evidence" was being considered in relation to the infant's death.

READ MORE Gardaí investigating fight between groups of young people in Ashbourne

Investigating gardaí submitted a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions and charges were directed.

Previously at Dublin Coroner’s Court Superintendent Tom Calvey described the case as "complex".

“It’s a complex investigation. The DPP will have to consider a large volume of medical evidence,” Supt Calvey said.

The baby boy's life support machine was switched off at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin on January 1, 2017. Baby Joshua was pronounced dead at 12.44pm by Dr Helen Daly.

Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin where the baby boy's life support machine was switched off

The infant was formally identified by his mother to Garda Nicola Dolan of Ballyhaunis Garda Station at the hospital on the same day. An autopsy was carried out by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy and she gave the cause of death as head trauma.

Deputy Coroner Dr Crona Gallagher adjourned the inquest until after all criminal proceedings are complete.