Trial date set for businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr on false-imprisonment chanrges

Businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr is to stand trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court next year on charges relating to false imprisonment and the perversion of justice.

Today, Mr Justice Paul Coffey set April 20, 2020, as the date for Mr Mansfield's trial to begin.

The court heard that the trial is expected to last three weeks.

Mr Mansfield (52), of Tasaggart House, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin, is charged with conspiring with one or more persons to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2015, both dates inclusive.

He is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage, with the intention of perverting the course of public justice in relation to the false imprisonment of Martin Byrne at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin between June 9, 2015 and June 12, 2015.

Mr Mansfield sat at the back of the courtroom when his case was called, then stood briefly but did not go into the dock.

He was dressed in a black suit, white shirt and dark-coloured tie.

Last Tuesday, Mr Mansfield was granted legal aid after the Special Criminal Court heard that he has a €6m judgment against him.

The non-jury court heard that the accused currently lives with his mother and provides money to his ex-wife.

Defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy BL, for Mr Mansfield, told the court his client is a working man, who is divorced from his wife and has “a significant judgment” against him from the High Court in the sum of €6m.

Today Mr Mansfield was remanded on continuing bail to appear before the court again on April 20.

On July 3, Mr Mansfield was admitted to bail on an independent surety of €10,000 and subject to a number of conditions, including the requirement to sign on once a week at Lucan Garda station between 9am and 9pm and not to leave the country.