Trial begins of two Polish lorry drivers accused of murdering Eastern European man in Cork

Two Polish road hauliers who were working in Ireland were put on trial today on the charge of murdering another Eastern European man at a filling station in Fermoy, Co. Cork, over two years ago.

It was alleged that the deceased and his friend brought iron bars from a trampoline to the scene after getting into a verbal dispute with the two accused.

Tomasz Wasowicz, 45, and Marcin Skrzypezyk, 31, are charged with the murder of Ludovit Pasztor, 40, on February 21, 2017, at the Amber filling station at Carrignagroghera, Fermoy, County Cork.

Wasowicz also faces the additional charge of being in possession of a weapon, namely a stun-gun at the same date and place.

The scene of the incident in Fermoy in 2017. Pic: Denis Minihane

Siobhán Lankford prosecution senior counsel gave the jury what she described as a road map of the anticipated evidence but stressed that her outline was not itself evidence.

“On February 21 2017, Ludovit Pasztor, now deceased, got up in the morning at around 10am and went down to clean his car. His friend (Mariusz Osail) called at about noon.

"Sometime after 2.30pm they went to Mr Osail’s house and had a few drinks. In this case, there was a significant amount of alcohol consumed by Mr Osail and Mr Pasztor,” Ms Lankford said.

Both men went to the Amber filling station near Mr Osail’s house at around 9.30-9.45pm and bought eight cans of Carlsberg.

On that same evening the two accused, Tomasz Wasowicz and Marcin Skrzypezyk, who worked as drivers for Macroom

Haulage, were resting at the car park of the filling station and were to stay the night there in keeping with regulations that restrict the amount of time that haulage drivers can drive in a 24-hour period.

Ms Lankford said: “They were in Mr Wasowicz’s truck. They had drink from the service station and were chatting. They went around the back of the truck to go to the toilet.

“Mr Pasztor and Mr Osail were making their way out of the filling station having bought alcohol and they heard voices and recognised them as Polish and struck up a conversation with Mr Wasowicz and Mr Skrzypezyk. That conversation turned sour at some point. There were ‘verbals’.

“People in the vicinity say there was some argy-bargy – that might be too strong but there were unhappy verbals. Mr Osail and Mr Pasztor left and went back to Mr Osail’s House. There were a number of bars from a trampoline behind a shed.

"They took two of the bars and went back to resume the conversation with Mr Wasowicz and Mr Skrzypezyk and knocked on the door of Mr Wasowicz’s truck. The two men got out,” the prosecution senior counsel said.

Ms Lankford said other truck drivers were parked at the filling station where there was allegedly a physical altercation between Mr Pasztor and Mr Osail on one side and on the other, Mr Wasowicz and Mr Skryspezyk.

“Ultimately, it appears that Mr Pasztor and Mr Osail were on the ground and hit using iron bars by the accused. The accused had disarmed Mr Osail and Mr Pasztor and hit these individuals, in particular, Mr Pasztor. Mr Osail appears to have gotten up.

Mr Wasowicz and Mr Skrzypezyk returned to their respective trucks. Mr Osail made a 999 call which was received at 10.16pm.

“Guards arrived at 10.22. Evidence from the guards will be given of what they found. They found an iron bar visible under a lorry and a second one in a field nearby. It may be said that certain of these acts were carried out in self-defence. The state will have to deal with that,” she said.

The trial before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart and a jury of eight men and four women will continue tomorrow at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.