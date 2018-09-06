Trespasser made sexual comments to girl students

By Liam Heylin

A man trespassed in what was supposed to be secure area of a Cork girl’s secondary school and spoke in a “sexual and suggestive” way to two students.

Cork District Court heard yesterday that Tadhg Hopkins got into the prestigious, private Scoil Mhuire on Sidney Place, Wellington Rd, by walking in after someone with a pass card.

The man entered Scoil Mhuire by walking in after somebody with a pass card. Picture: Denis Scannell

The 40-year-old, of halting site Nash’s Boreen, Fairhill, pleaded guilty to two charges.

One states that he trespassed at the school on June 6 without reasonable excuse in such a manner as caused or was likely to cause fear in another person.

The second charge states that Hopkins intentionally engaged in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court unless there was a plea of guilty.

The inspector outlined the allegations in the case so that Judge Olann Kelleher could decide if he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case.

Detective Sgt Kieran O’Sullivan said that at 1.40pm on June 6 the defendant entered Scoil Mhuire girls school.

“The location was secure but he got into a secure area by walking in after a person who had a pass card to gain access,” he said.

“He followed behind people who were entering. He later spoke to two girls and it is alleged the content of the conversation was sexual and suggestive.”

Judge Olann Kelleher accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case at Cork District Court. On that being done, defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the accused was entering a plea of guilty to both charges.

Judge Kelleher said the two students had a right to give evidence of the impact of the offences on them. The judge said they could appear in court or give written victim impact statements. Det Sgt O’Sullivan said they would give written statements.

Sentencing of Hopkins was adjourned for a week for those statements to be prepared and he was remanded in custody. It is not alleged that there was any physical contact between the accused and the two students.