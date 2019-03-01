Tree-mendous parking opportunity in Cork city

It could be the handiest little parking space in Cork, but motorists who chance it do so at their own risk.

The scene today on Mount Carmel Rd, Ballyphehane.

The removal of a tree stump from an estate on the southside of Cork City has created a quirky little parking bubble. Yellow lines, which swerved around the tree, have yet to be repainted — raising the prospect of motorists with the right-sized car squeezing into the space.

It was created following the removal of a large tree which had been growing for years at the edge of Mount Carmel Rd in Greenmount.

A council spokesman said the tree was removed almost a year ago on health and safety grounds after experts determined it was unstable and unsafe, especially so close to houses.

Before: The tree that jutted onto the road.

While the tree was felled some time ago, the stump was left in place until its removal in recent weeks.

The kerbing which had been installed around the tree was removed at the same time and the area was repaved with tarmac.

However, the double yellow lines which were painted around the kerbing have been left in place.

The ‘wobble’ in the lines has created a little pocket between the footpath and the lines — potentially large enough for a small car.

People took to social media wondering if it is now legal to park inside the lines.

One legal expert said he has no doubt that some motorists might chance it but he pointed to section 36 of the Road Traffic Act, which states that a vehicle shall not be parked on the side of a public road where double yellow lines have been provided.

He said this section of the legislation makes no reference to whether double yellow lines should run parallel to a footpath or not.

And he said while the lines wobble away from the footpath in this specific location, the intention of the lines here is clear, and would override any possible argument about their current positioning rendering parking legal at just this location.

A council spokesman said they hope to dispatch road lining crews to the area soon to repaint the double yellow lines against the footpath, and to eliminate any doubt.