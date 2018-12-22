Travelling this Christmas? Here is how public transport will be running

Christmas is just days away and this weekend many people will be making the journey home, picking up last-minute gifts and visiting friends and family.

To help you get around over the coming days here is some helpful information about how public transport will be running over the busy festive period.

Bus Éireann has announced some extra services for the country over the festive season.

There will be more late night buses.

Buses will run every day across the Christmas holidays - apart from Christmas Day - with services operating standard timetables with some slight exceptions.

There will be extra late night services in the east, including Nightrider services from Dublin to Balbriggan and Drogheda.

Extra late night buses will operate from Dublin to Naas and Newbridge today, while a 24-hour service will also operate every day on Route 109A, serving Kells-Navan-Dunshaughlin-Ratoath-Ashbourne-Dublin Airport-Dublin City Centre.

In Cork, more late night services will operate today.

They will leave the city at 1am, 2am and 3am from St. Patrick Street and serve Douglas, Carrigaline, Ballincollig, Blarney and Midleton.

On Christmas Eve, all city and commuter/rural services nationwide will run until 9pm, and in some cases, up to 10pm.

🎄 Christmas and New Year rail service arrangements 24th December 2018 to 1st January 2019 ⌚️More info, and check times before travel, at https://t.co/OOP1iLHCiP pic.twitter.com/4dvI1Dyoym — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 21, 2018

On Christmas Eve, Intercity rail services will run a weekday service with some alterations while DART, Dublin and Cork commuter services will operate a Saturday service.

All routes will finish between 6.30pm and 9pm.

Irish Rail will not run services on Christmas Day or St Stephen's Day.

From December 27-29, Intercity will return to a weekday sevice with some alterations and DART, Dublin and Cork commuter services will operate a Saturday service.

Dublin Bus will operate a Saturday service on Christmas Eve with a full Airlink service.

Last departures will be at 9pm.

There will be no service on Christmas day.

St Stephen's Day will see Dublin Bus operating a Sunday service on all routes including the Airlink. Nitelinks and tour services will not run.

Luas runs for over 21hrs today but there's only circa 7hr 29mins of daylight today, the shortest day of the year. Days start getting longer from tomorrow. See https://t.co/hnrM91jBdi for Luas services over the Christmas and New Year. #NightLuas pic.twitter.com/8sQy0IBmHg— Luas (@Luas) December 21, 2018

The Luas will end services at 8pm on Christmas Eve and resume on St Stephen's Day at 9am.

On St Stephen's Day the tram will run with Sunday frequency and the last tram will be at 11.30pm.

From December 27 through to New Year's Eve, the Luas will run Saturday operating hours and frequency.