Travellers putting lives at risk by attending funerals in large numbers - Pavee Point

Travellers are putting their lives at risk by attending funerals in large numbers, according to Pavee Point.

It is after up to 150 people attended four funerals in Wexford and Cork over the past week.

According to reports, mourners came from several counties and Britain to go to a funeral in Cork City on Monday.

Martin Collins, a co-director of Pavee Point, is appealing to his community to obey social distancing.

"Since the onset of the coronavirus, I am personally aware of at least seven, possibly eight, funerals

"We have been liaising with gardaí in relation to these funerals to make sure that people respect the social distancing.

"But by and large this has not proved possible.

"The people concerned are not respecting the social distancing.

"They are putting their own personal health and lives on the line and indeed those of others."