News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Travellers putting lives at risk by attending funerals in large numbers - Pavee Point

Travellers putting lives at risk by attending funerals in large numbers - Pavee Point
A funeral for two teenage Travellers who died tragically overseas at the Church of the Ressurection in Farrenree, Cork. Picture: Damian Coleman
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 11:10 AM

Travellers are putting their lives at risk by attending funerals in large numbers, according to Pavee Point.

It is after up to 150 people attended four funerals in Wexford and Cork over the past week.

According to reports, mourners came from several counties and Britain to go to a funeral in Cork City on Monday.

Martin Collins, a co-director of Pavee Point, is appealing to his community to obey social distancing.

"Since the onset of the coronavirus, I am personally aware of at least seven, possibly eight, funerals

"We have been liaising with gardaí in relation to these funerals to make sure that people respect the social distancing.

"But by and large this has not proved possible.

"The people concerned are not respecting the social distancing.

"They are putting their own personal health and lives on the line and indeed those of others."

READ MORE

Children not substantially contributing to spread of Covid-19 - HIQA

More on this topic

Airlines must offer refunds for cancelled flights, European Commission saysAirlines must offer refunds for cancelled flights, European Commission says

HSE assessing arrangement with private hospitalsHSE assessing arrangement with private hospitals

HSE advise public on how to perform CPR on a suspected Covid patient HSE advise public on how to perform CPR on a suspected Covid patient

'Fundamental flaws' in managing Covid-19 in meat plants - Naughten'Fundamental flaws' in managing Covid-19 in meat plants - Naughten


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up