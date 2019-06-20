News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Travellers 38 times more likely to experience discrimination in pubs than other 'white-Irish' people

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 07:09 AM

Irish Travellers are 38 times more likely to experience discrimination in pubs than other 'white-Irish' people.

That is according to a new report from the Council of Europe.

It also claims Travellers are up to 22 times more likely to be discriminated against in trying to access housing.

The Council of Europe's Jean-Etienne Kautzmann is calling on Irish authorities to address these prejudices.

He said: "It's time to make policies more concrete now.

"To achieve those results there is a need for clear targets, time-frames, budgets and all that needs to be monitored and evaluated.

"Otherwise you keep having, as it's put in the opinion, a quite high level of discrimination faced by travellers."

