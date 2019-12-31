Traveller woman fails in discrimination claim against business owned by Michael Healy Rae

A traveller woman has failed in ad iscrimination claims against the Co Kerry retail business owned by independent Kerry TD, Michael Healy Rae.

Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Adjudication Officer, Úna Glazier-Farmer found that Veronica Battles has failed to establish a prima facie case of discrimination on all grounds claimed against the Healy Rae owned business.

Ms Battles had taken the case against Deputy Healy Rae’s Black Cap & Company Ltd trading as Healy Rae Mace Shop, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

In her findings, Ms Glazier-Farmer stated that she was satisfied “that I have not been presented with any evidence from which I could reasonably conclude that the complainant was treated less favourably on the grounds that she is a member of the Traveller Community and/or Race on May 20th 2019” at the Healy Rae store.

Ms Glazier Farmer also stated that no prima facie evidence has been made concerning the gender and disability claims.

She stated: “Accordingly, the Complainant’s claims must fail.”

Asked to comment on the outcome today, Deputy Healy Rae said: “I warmly welcome the ruling of the Workplace Relations Commission”. He declined to comment any further on the case.

Deputy Healy Rae gave evidence during the one day WRC hearing into the case.

The Kerry TD told the hearing that in or around last August he attended the home of Ms Battles to resolve matters following receipt of notification of the claim.

He stated that he spoke with Ms Battles however the matter remained unresolved. He confirmed that a follow up letter was sent to Ms Battles dated August 13th.

However, Deputy Healy Rae’s attempt to resolve Ms Battles’s complaints was rejected by her and she submitted an official complaint form to the WRC on August 27th last.

Deputy Healy Rae told the hearing that he was in business since 1990 and that the shop and tyre shop before it had many dealings with members of the Traveller Community and never had an issue.

During the interaction with Ms Battles in the store on May 20th a shop assistant, JS had heated words with a colleague.

At the hearing Deputy Healy Rae told Ms Battles that he “cannot apologise to you for JS’s bad language against a co-worker. I can sincerely apologise to you for witnessing the interaction between two members of staff”.

At the hearing, JS apologised to Ms Battles that she had to witness his use of bad language directed to a co-worker but gave evidence that he did not use bad or discriminatory language towards her.

At hearing, three witnesses appeared on behalf of the Healy Rae company, Deputy Healy Rae, the Store Manager and JS who served Ms Battles.

JS and Ms Battles had a dispute over what change was owed to Ms Battles as she stated that she handed in a €50 and JS stated that she had handed in a €20.

JS told the hearing that a co-worker sought to intervene, and he told her to “f**k off” when she asked him to go into the office and “stop treating him like a child”.

Ms Battles accepted when questioned by Deputy Healy Rae’s solicitor, Maeve O’Sullivan at the WRC hearing that JS’s co-worker returned the full amount of money on the date.

As part of her traveller discrimination claim, Ms Battles claimed that JS told her “I’m sick of ye” during the transaction and she understood the use of the word “ye” meant a member of the Traveller Community.

JS stated that he did not use discriminatory or bad language towards Ms Battles but did accept that he did use bad language directed towards his co-worker.

JS denied Ms Battles’s allegation that he said “I’m sick of ye” as he stated in evidence, not only did he not say it but “ye” is not a phrase in his day to day vocabulary. He said he was from a city in Northern Ireland where “ye” is not used.

Deputy Healy Rae told the hearing that JS was known for being helpful, chatty and friendly with customers and Ms Battle’s description of his behaviour on May 20th 2019 was not reflective of his character.

In her findings, Ms Glazier Farmer stated that Ms Battles included a detailed sworn statement to An Garda Síochana dated May 26th 2019 in her submission.

Ms Glazier Farmer stated: “It was noted from that statement there are no such words in relation to her membership of the Traveller Community and/or her race recorded nor was any reference to the allegation that JS said “I’m sick of ye” or words to that effect. It only referred to the use of non-discriminatory bad language.

On dismissing the gender component of the claim, Ms Glazier Farmer stated that Ms Battles confirmed at the hearing of the case that the respondent did not make any comment or any action, discriminatory or otherwise, regarding her gender on the date of incident.

On throwing out the disability aspect, Ms Glazier Farmer stated that Ms Battles confirmed in her evidence that the Respondent could not be aware that she had a disability on 20 May 2019.

Ms Glazier Farmer stated that Ms Battles further confirmed at the hearing that the Respondent did not make any comment or any action, discriminatory or otherwise, regarding her disability on the date of incident.

On the impact of the incident, Ms Battles - who attended the shop once a week - stated that as a result of what occurred at the Healy Rae store on May 20th last she took up smoking again and was forced to seek help from the HSE.