Traveller suicide rate six times higher than rest of Irish society

The suicide rate within the Traveller community is six times higher than that of the wider society in Ireland.

The statistic has been released to mark the launch of a network lobbying for improved mental health services for Travellers.

The National Traveller Mental Health Network which will be launched later today at NUI Galway also aims to share information on best practice for addressing mental health within the community.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon's launch, Thomas McCann, founding member of the Network, says there is a gap in mental health services for Travellers.

"Services were traditionally set up for the settled community and Travellers don't fit into that frame sometimes in terms of being able to access services, or even if services are culturally appropriate," he said.

"In the provision for change, which came out 11 years ago, one of the key recommendations is that mnetal health serives need to be culturally inclusive."