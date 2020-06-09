Traveller men speak out against domestic abuse during lockdown

Men from the Traveller community are speaking out against domestic abuse in solidarity with women, trapped and silenced in abusive homes across the country during lockdown.

Love/Have actor, John Connors, filmed one of the videos of himself which will be shared on Facebook by advocacy group Pavee Point.

Every day this week, an image and a video featuring men in the Traveller community denouncing violence and abuse of women will be published by the group.

The videos are a response to domestic violence across the country — not just in the Traveller community — during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's a misconception that Traveller men are more violent towards women than other men but there's no data to back that up," said Laura Pohjolainen of Pavee Point.

"Domestic abuse has been a huge problem for all sectors of society during lockdown. But Traveller women experience more barriers to accessing help."

She said that the organisation and its men are concerned for women trapped in homes who don't know if services are still available and who can't call for help because they are living with the perpetrator: "The campaign came from the men. They were concerned and they wanted to show solidarity with women."

"There has been a silence during lockdown from women across the country and across communities. A lot of women have been trapped in a pressure cooker but that is easing now as the restrictions lift and women are coming out again. Domestic abuse impacts everyone, not just the victim and perpetrator but their children, their wider family and community. But help is out there."

"The videos address issues the group came across in conversations during lockdown. Alcohol consumption is up and although drug and alcohol issues do not cause domestic violence, they can escalate the violence. Financial abuse has also increased," Ms Pohjolainen said.

“It’s great to see Traveller men taking a lead on a global issue, especially during Covid-19” said Tessa Collins who works in the Violence against Women Programme with Ms Pohjolainen.

“It is crucial that men are part of the conversation on domestic violence,"

Michael Collins from the Men’s Health Programme agreed. "Men have a huge role in ending violence against women.”