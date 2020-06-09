News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Traveller men speak out against domestic abuse during lockdown

Traveller men speak out against domestic abuse during lockdown
By Liz Dunphy
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 07:45 PM

Men from the Traveller community are speaking out against domestic abuse in solidarity with women, trapped and silenced in abusive homes across the country during lockdown.

Love/Have actor, John Connors, filmed one of the videos of himself which will be shared on Facebook by advocacy group Pavee Point. 

Every day this week, an image and a video featuring men in the Traveller community denouncing violence and abuse of women will be published by the group. 

The videos are a response to domestic violence across the country — not just in the Traveller community — during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's a misconception that Traveller men are more violent towards women than other men but there's no data to back that up," said Laura Pohjolainen of Pavee Point. 

"Domestic abuse has been a huge problem for all sectors of society during lockdown. But Traveller women experience more barriers to accessing help."

She said that the organisation and its men are concerned for women trapped in homes who don't know if services are still available and who can't call for help because they are living with the perpetrator: "The campaign came from the men. They were concerned and they wanted to show solidarity with women."

"There has been a silence during lockdown from women across the country and across communities. A lot of women have been trapped in a pressure cooker but that is easing now as the restrictions lift and women are coming out again.  Domestic abuse impacts everyone, not just the victim and perpetrator but their children, their wider family and community. But help is out there." 

"The videos address issues the group came across in conversations during lockdown. Alcohol consumption is up and although drug and alcohol issues do not cause domestic violence, they can escalate the violence. Financial abuse has also increased," Ms Pohjolainen said. 

“It’s great to see Traveller men taking a lead on a global issue, especially during Covid-19” said Tessa Collins who works in the Violence against Women Programme with Ms Pohjolainen.
“It is crucial that men are part of the conversation on domestic violence,"

Michael Collins from the Men’s Health Programme agreed. "Men have a huge role in ending violence against women.”

READ MORE

Domestic abuse sufferers more isolated than 'ever before' says Women’s Aid

More on this topic

Domestic abuse sufferers more isolated than 'ever before' says Women’s AidDomestic abuse sufferers more isolated than 'ever before' says Women’s Aid

Over 100 domestic violence charges over 15 days during lockdownOver 100 domestic violence charges over 15 days during lockdown

Increase in domestic abuse reports during lockdownIncrease in domestic abuse reports during lockdown

Boots offers Safe Space for abuse victimsBoots offers Safe Space for abuse victims


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Domestic Violence

More in this Section

Leading researcher calls for Government to implement plans to stamp out Covid-19Leading researcher calls for Government to implement plans to stamp out Covid-19

Guidelines for reopening hospitality sector published amid call to reduce 2m social distancing ruleGuidelines for reopening hospitality sector published amid call to reduce 2m social distancing rule

Housing Alliance calls for new government to introduce affordable rental schemeHousing Alliance calls for new government to introduce affordable rental scheme

Tayto Park to reopen with limited capacity from June 18Tayto Park to reopen with limited capacity from June 18


Lifestyle

As the 25th anniversary of the death of the beloved Cork guitarist occurs on Sunday, Des O’Driscoll looks back at some of his seminal performancesRory Gallagher remembered 25 years on in five iconic gigs

We all know that Irish food is fantastic. We have the best, tastiest, freshest ingredients on our doorstep — we really are spoilt for choice.Food and Fun: Keep it traditional and support local

Parenting forums have helped to breakdown the isolation of rearing children. But it’s important to remember your own core values, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting: The pros and cons of online resources

With so many taking their first tentative steps down the gardening superhighway during the lockdown and developing a deeper appreciation for the natural world all around us, it’s time to have a look at some of the basics.Gardening tips: Dig in and get back to basics

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »