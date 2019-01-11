Traveller family to be evicted from site in Dublin

An extended Traveller family, which includes 28 children, are to be evicted from a west Dublin site today.

The five families, who have been living in caravans in Balgaddy, Clondalkin since late last year, say they have nowhere else to go.

It is reported in the Irish Times that South Dublin County Council says the families are there "without permission" and as they are not from the county area.

It also said it has no "duty of care" to them.

The site has no electricity, toilets or running water.

The families have come from the Dublin City Council and Clare County Council areas.