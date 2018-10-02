Home»Breaking News»ireland

Travel site ranks Europe's capitals according to expense and Dublin comes near the top

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 11:35 AM

A travel site has found that Dublin is one of the most expensive capitals in Europe for tourists.

The bus and train travel site Wanderu ranked all European capitals from cheapest to most expensive and found that Dublin came in as third most expensive.

It ranks just behind Rejkjavik in Iceland and Monaco in France which tops the rankings. London comes in as the fifth most expensive capital for tourists with Amsterdam fourth.

The rankings are based on the average prices for hotel, taxi, public transportation, food, beer, coffee, and museum tickets and one finding claims that one beer in Dublin costs as much as six beers in the capital of Ukraine, Kiev.

The website also found that one night in a Dublin hotel costs as much as five nights in a hotel in the cheapest capital in Europe, Skopje in Macedonia, while a dinner at a Dublin restaurant costs almost as much as five dinners in Turkey's capital, Ankara.


