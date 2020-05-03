Travel Expert: September holidays could be possible in parts of Spain

Holidays to parts of Spain could be possible by September or October, according to a travel expert.

Travel journalist Eoghan Corry thinks a holiday to parts of Spain later this year can not be ruled out.

Mr Corry said: "The Canary [islands] are already in a good state, their infection rate is very low.

"Two of the islands, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote would be in a position for the Spanish programme for opening up the islands."

He said the two islands would be in a position to open up around the end of July.

He said: "Which means that around September/October the airlines have plans to get about 50/60% or their aircraft back in the sky by then.

"All of that could start unlocking [the islands]."

Yesterday the Health Minister said yesterday it is "highly unlikely" anyone will be able to travel abroad this summer.

Simon Harris said anyone entering the country is being asked to self-isolate for two weeks.

Minister Simon Harris said that would turn a two-week break into a month.

He said: "You shouldn't leave the island of Ireland. So we don't want people leaving our country.

"And you're right even if we got to a point that advice changed you would be requiring people to isolate for two weeks,

So all of a sudden, even if it was possible, all of a sudden your two-week holiday becomes a four-week time you'd need.