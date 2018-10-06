Travel agent's closure puts dream wedding in doubt

A dream wedding on a Greek island might have to be called off after a Cork travel agency ceased trading.

Derek Hickey, a 35-year-old from Ballincollig, said his September 2019 wedding to fiancée Tracy is now in jeopardy after the surprise announcement on Wednesday that Heffernan’s Travel was going out of business.

Mr Hickey, who is an international mixed martial arts referee, has already paid up to €8,000 to Heffernan’s for the wedding on Cameo Island.

He now faces an anxious wait to see how much of that money can be refunded.

Referring to the amount of money he has already paid over for the wedding, he said: “If that doesn’t come back the wedding is called off, really.”

On Wednesday in a notice posted on the door of its city centre Pembroke St premises, Heffernan’s Shipping and Tourist Agency Ltd, trading as Heffernan’s Travel and Easy Holidays, said it had ceased trading and that people with current bookings need to contact their airline, ferry company, or travel provider to check on the status of that booking.

It said those who have bought an overseas travel package may be eligible for a refund.

However, Mr Hickey was among a number of people querying the likelihood of that prospect on the company’s Facebook page, amid concerns that any bond only covers flights.

He said he does not know what amount of money has been paid to which suppliers in relation to his wedding, with the possibility that it may have to be rescheduled and the couple start saving for it all over again.

On RTÉ’s Liveline programme, a woman said that she may have lost €10,000 due to the closure of Heffernan’s in Cork.

The woman, who lives in Perth, Australia, but who is due to get married in Spain, said she had planned a full wedding package.

There was also frustration from some commenting on the company’s Facebook page that it was advertising holidays right up to the day before it announced it was ceasing trading.

Pat Dawson of the Irish Travel Agents’ Association said anyone who booked a package which included a flight is covered by the Package Travel Directive and can expect to get their money back.

However, those who did not include flights in any package deal could lose out.

Mr Dawson also suggested that there could be a takeover of the company, although that may not necessarily change the situation for anyone who has already paid over money and who is not covered by the Package Travel Directive.

Heffernan’s, described as an institution in the Irish travel industry, had been in operation for 95 years.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation said Heffernan’s has been “unable to fulfil its obligations to its customers and the Commission for Aviation Regulation has withdrawn its travel agent licence”.

It also said it is consulting with the travel agency to establish how many passengers are affected.

The company was not in a position to provide a comment when it was contacted by the Irish Examiner yesterday.