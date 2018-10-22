Travel agent in Cork set to reopen under new ownership

By Niall Murray

A long-established travel agent will reopen in Cork under new ownership tomorrow just weeks after going into liquidation.

Heffernan’s Travel went into liquidation and had its travel agent licence withdrawn by the Commission for Aviation Regulation on October 3. But another Cork-based travel agent Lee Travel has stepped in and acquired the business.

Heffernan’s had been running since 1923 and the city centre business employed 14 staff at the time of the liquidation. At the time, customers who had bookings were advised to contact their airline, ferry company or travel provider to check their booking status. Customers may have been eligible for a refund through the Commission for Aviation Regulation if their booking included travel out of the country.

The weekend announcement by Lee Travel said the 14 staff would retain their roles under its management as Heffernan’s Travel reopens tomorrow. “‘Business as usual’ is set to resume under the same name less than three weeks after its temporary closure, following successful negotiations between Lee Travel representatives, Heffernan’s liquidators, staff and creditors,” a statement on behalf of Lee Travel said.

Its owner Declan O’Connell said Heffernan Travel has maintained a great reputation for almost a century, with wonderful staff across the retail, corporate and wedding sectors, and he is delighted to keep it going.

“While the company now operates under the Lee Travel umbrella, it will retain the well-known Heffernan’s name and I am hopeful that this new chapter indicates a prosperous future and that the brand will experience a new lease of life as a result,” he said.

It was not possible to establish yesterday whether staff have been retained on the same terms and conditions. Details were also unavailable about arrangements reached with Heffernan’s creditors, or the position for its customers who were ineligible, or did not apply for, refunds under the firm’s bond.