Trauma service for adopted children expanded

A service that helps adopted children who suffered trauma is being expanded.

Barnardos' post-adoption service supports more than 150 adopted children every year.

Help is provided to adoptive parents to raise children who had a major trauma early in their lives.

From now on, all adopted children will have access to the service.

Suzanne Connolly, the chief executive of Barnardos, said it is a historic day.

She said: "Tusla has funded us to expand that service so that it will provide a service to children adopted from the Irish foster care system.

"In providing that service we will be building all the knowledge we have gained about how you support parents and adopted children who may have experienced trauma in their early childhood."