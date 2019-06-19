News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Trauma service for adopted children expanded

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 07:25 AM

A service that helps adopted children who suffered trauma is being expanded.

Barnardos' post-adoption service supports more than 150 adopted children every year.

Help is provided to adoptive parents to raise children who had a major trauma early in their lives.

From now on, all adopted children will have access to the service.

Suzanne Connolly, the chief executive of Barnardos, said it is a historic day.

She said: "Tusla has funded us to expand that service so that it will provide a service to children adopted from the Irish foster care system.

"In providing that service we will be building all the knowledge we have gained about how you support parents and adopted children who may have experienced trauma in their early childhood."

More on this topic

Burton: Government should reconsider Tusla's involvement in adoption bill

Adoption bill ‘aims to prevent access’ to files

Adoption bill sparks human rights law warning

Zappone’s haste risks further offending adopted people

TOPIC: Adoption

More in this Section

Government rental scheme for low and middle income earners ‘not affordable’

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan


Lifestyle

Bake: Michelle Darmody's recipes for the perfect summer picnic

Why Doug and Monique Howlett are moving back home to New Zealand

Learner Dad: 'It’s not unusual for someone to go home in a different pants to the one they arrived in'

What’s the Occasion? What to wear on your next big day out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »